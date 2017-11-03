Golf Central Blog

Walker misses cut in first start of season

By

Nick Menta
November 3, 2017, 9:15 pm

LAS VEGAS – Jimmy Walker’s struggles from last season followed him into his first start of the 2017-18 campaign.

The 2016 PGA champion is heading home after missing the 1-over cut at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Rounds of 73-74 left him 5 over at TPC Summerlin.

Walker struggled through 2017 as he battled the lingering effects of what turned out to be Lyme disease, a diagnosis he received in April after months of unexplained fatigue.

He recorded just one top-10 finish, a T-9 at the Tournament of Champions in January, and ended his season with missed cuts at the PGA and Northern Trust.

Other notables leaving the Shriners early include Sangmoon Bae (+2), Hunter Mahan (+2), past champion Smylie Kaufman (+2), Chris Kirk (+3), and Maverick McNealy (+7).

Eleven players currently outside the cut line were still on the course when play was halted Friday night and have yet to complete their second rounds.

