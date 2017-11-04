Golf Central Blog

Watch: Flagstick denies 3 hole-in-one bids

By

Golf Channel Digital
November 4, 2017, 3:43 pm

RSS

Any National Hockey League team in the market for a goalie could do worse than to employ the flagstick at the14th hole at the Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, site of this week's Turkish Airlines Open.

On Thursday, the flagstick dashed Justin Rose's hopes of a hole-in-one.

On Friday, just to prove it was no fluke, the pin deflected Shane Lowry's bid for an ace.

And on Saturday, before you could say "Gump Worsley," the pin rejected Thomas Pieters' seemingly perfect shot.

Kinda lends new meaning to the term "stick save," doesn't it.

Article Tags: 

Rolex Series, 2017 Turkish Airlines Open, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Thomas Pieters, hole-in-one, 14th hole, meta_notaboola

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
Tiger: 'Need to do something' about golf ball
Watch: Flagstick denies 3 hole-in-one bids
LaCava refused Woods' offer to take another bag
Aphibarnrat, Lowry tied; Rose two back in Turkey

Trending

Wie's driver breaks ... and 3-wood ... and 5-wood
Player misses putt, chucks putter into trees
Tiger: 'Need to do something' about golf ball
USC women top Stanford for East Lake Cup
LaCava refused Woods' offer to take another bag
Meet Tom Whitney: From nuclear missiles to PGA Tour
Social Snapshots: October 2017
Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween
Day, Leishman withdraw from Hero World Challenge
Tour players excited to have Woods back
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.