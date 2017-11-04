Watch: Flagstick denies 3 hole-in-one bids

Any National Hockey League team in the market for a goalie could do worse than to employ the flagstick at the14th hole at the Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, site of this week's Turkish Airlines Open.

On Thursday, the flagstick dashed Justin Rose's hopes of a hole-in-one.

On Friday, just to prove it was no fluke, the pin deflected Shane Lowry's bid for an ace.

And on Saturday, before you could say "Gump Worsley," the pin rejected Thomas Pieters' seemingly perfect shot.

Kinda lends new meaning to the term "stick save," doesn't it.