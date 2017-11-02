Watch: Stenson snaps club against tree

Henrik Stenson was 1 over par through 14 holes, languishing outside the top 50 in Round 1 of the Turkish Airlines Open.

On the par-5 15th, he faced a difficult second shot after his tee ball nestled near a tree. Stenson decided to swing right-handed and ended up snapping his iron; though, he was able to save par on the hole.

It was a curious decision from Stenson, because although he is naturally right-handed, as witnessed in the Left-Handed Challenge at this year’s Scottish Open, he’s can more than hold his own from the opposite side.

Maybe that club just got what it deserved.

Watch the full Left-Handed Challenge below or go around the 2:30 mark for Stenson’s tee shot.