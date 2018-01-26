Getty Images

Watch: Woods gives vintage fist pump after birdie

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 26, 2018, 8:40 pm

Tiger Woods hasn't been perfect in his official return to the PGA Tour, but he's had a few moments that should get fans excited for what lies ahead this year.

On Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open, it was this near hole-in-one at the 16th hole on Torrey Pines' South Course that got the gallery on their feet.

And in Round 2 he gave the crowd a vintage Tiger fist pump after dropping a long putt for birdie on the North Course's par-4 first hole.

Getty Images

LPGA opener suspended because of high wind

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 26, 2018, 7:16 pm

The second round of the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic was suspended for the day Friday because of high winds with almost half the field on the course in difficult conditions.

First-round leader Brooke Henderson bogeyed the first hole just before play was halted. She dropped to 4 under, leaving her tied with Sarah Jane Smith and Luna Sobron Galmes, who had yet to tee off.

Winds gusted to more than 40 mph, prompting LPGA officials to halt play at 8:39 a.m. The tour reported there were issues with balls at rest moving on greens.

Full-field scores from the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic

With officials saying multiple forecast models showed no relief for the afternoon, play was halted for the day at 10 a.m. The second round will resume Saturday at 7:30 a.m. with the third round to follow its completion.

There was controversy a year ago when the LPGA halted play during the first round of the Evian Championship because of severe weather, and then announced it was wiping out first-round scores, re-setting the scoreboard and shortening the event to 54 holes.

Witters was asked if the tour considered doing the same thing Friday in the Bahamas. She was asked if the tour considered wiping out the second-round scores of those 45 players who completed at least one hole in the second round, and then restarting the second round on Saturday.

“No,” Witters said. “The difference in Evian were the drastic conditions, from what they were playing in, and what they would be playing in the next day. We've got wind yesterday and wind today and throughout the week. So, tomorrow it's still going to be windy, it's just supposed to come down to the point where we won't have balls moving on the greens ...  It's not going to be drastically different. “

No player completed more than five holes of the second round Friday when play was halted.

Getty Images

Tiger Tracker: Farmers Insurance Open

By Tiger TrackerJanuary 26, 2018, 4:00 pm

Tiger Woods is competing in a full-field event for the first time in nearly a year. We're tracking him at this week's Farmers Insurance Open.

Getty Images

McIlroy three back as play suspended in Dubai

By Associated PressJanuary 26, 2018, 3:32 pm

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Jamie Donaldson followed his opening 62 with a solid 3-under-par 69 to take the clubhouse lead in the weather-interrupted second round of the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday.

Tee times were delayed for nearly three hours because of thick fog. That led to none of the afternoon groups, including Rory McIlroy and defending champion Sergio Garcia, being able to finish their second round when darkness suspended play.

Donaldson was on 13-under 131 at the halfway stage, with Li Haotong second, one shot behind after a consecutive 66s.

Branden Grace shot 65 to lie third in the clubhouse at 11 under.

Miguel Angel Jimenez showed at 54 he could still compete with the youngsters as he moved to 10 under with a 68. Thomas Aiken (67) was tied with Jimenez.

Full-field scores from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Among those still on the course, McIlroy was 10 under after 11 holes. Garcia and Henrik Stenson were 6 and 7 under par, respectively, playing alongside McIlroy.

Tommy Fleetwood was 2 under for the day after 10 holes to move to a 5 under total.

Donaldson, a former Ryder Cup star who was ranked as high as 23 in the world and has fallen to 292, made four birdies and bogeyed the par-3 11th in his 69.

He attributed his return to form to almost two months of not touching his clubs over the winter break.

''We play so much golf all year. I've got two young kids; it's time to have some family time with them for a couple of months and it was great,'' said Donaldson, a three-time winner on the European Tour.

''I came out for the season nice and fresh and you're reacting more to what you've turned up with, as opposed to slogging yourself to death over the winter. To each his own. And then nearer the time, start playing a little bit.

''Worked on my putting with Phil Kenyon, and that made a big difference. I have putted much better this week. It's a case of playing the shots that you know you can play.''

Li, who was a star for the Asia team recently in their narrow loss to Europe in the EurAsia Cup, made a double bogey on the first hole – his 10th – but 10 birdies more than made up for that mishap.

The Chinese who has risen to No. 60 in the world rankings, said the morning delay did not bother him and in fact helped him relax.

''I saw another Chinese player (Wu Ashun) and we stayed in the players' lounge and played FIFA on PlayStation. So it was fun. Just had a lot of time to relax,'' said Li, who won that match 3-1.

The second round will start early, and the third round will be played as a three-ball.

Getty Images

After taming the North, Finau eager to try the South

By Rex HoggardJanuary 26, 2018, 2:13 am

SAN DIEGO – There was a time when players would attack the North Course at Torrey Pines and then try to “hold on” when they moved to the South Course at the Farmers Insurance Open.

That narrative has changed dramatically following a redesign of the North Course prior to last year’s event. On Thursday, the scoring average was less than a half-stroke lower on the North than the South, compared to the historic differential of two or sometimes three strokes.

It’s why Tony Finau’s opening 65 on the North Course gave him plenty of reasons to be optimistic, particularly considering his recent play on the South Course, which hosts the final two rounds of the event.

Full-field scores from the Farmers Insurance Open

Farmers Insurance Open: Articles, photos and videos

“I look forward to playing the South, a golf course where I can use my length to my advantage so hopefully I keep hitting it well off the tee,” said Finau, who was 5 under par on the South Course last year on his way to a tie for fourth place. “I know I can score on that golf course. You've got to keep it in the fairway on both courses and I'm happy I did that today.”

Half of the top 14 scores on Day 1 came on the South Course, and Finau, who leads the tournament by one shot over Ted Potter Jr. and Ryan Palmer, is uniquely equipped to play the layout having led the PGA Tour last season in driving distance.

“A lot of the holes you can hit a fade and I'm a fader of the ball, I like hitting the fade off the tee,” he said. “I think probably a combo of those things off the tee and playing this golf course, I have some momentum.”

