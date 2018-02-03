Getty Images

Watch: WMPO fans line up at 4AM, race to 16

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 3, 2018, 8:00 pm

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is the biggest party on the PGA Tour, and fans attending the third round couldn't wait to get the party started ... quite literally.

Nearly 200,000 people showed up to TPC Scottsdale on Saturday, and some of them showed up well before the gates opened – starting at 4 a.m. local time – hoping to grab a coveted seat inside the stadium surrounding the 16th hole.

When they finally did let the fans in, the race to 16 was on, with the stands filled a full four hours before a shot was hit on the hole.

No one seemed to mind the wait.

Thomas collapses after 6 straight birdies, left 'speechless'

By Will GrayFebruary 3, 2018, 10:42 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Justin Thomas is no stranger to low rounds on the PGA Tour, and for a while it seemed like another sub-60 effort might in the cards Saturday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Thomas started the day four shots back, but he built a two-shot lead after making birdie on each of his first six holes to begin the third round. But that was only the start of the adventures for Thomas, who gave back all of those strokes in a forgettable three-hole stretch on the back nine.

After a bogey on No. 14, Thomas pulled his drive into the water on the reachable 15th en route to a triple bogey. Things only got worse on the following hole, where he botched an attempted tap-in on the par-3 16th and made his second double bogey of the week to the displeasure of thousands of fans gathered around the green.

It added up to an even-par 71 that left him at 6 under for the week and essentially saw Thomas go from contender to leader to also-ran in the span of a few chaotic hours.

“Shocked. I’m speechless,” Thomas said. “That pretty much sums it up.”

Per Golf Channel research, Thomas’ was 197th Tour round at TPC Scottsdale to feature eight birdies but the first not to finish under par.

When asked to identify a turning point, Thomas went back to the ill-fated tee shot on the par-5 15th when he overruled his previous game plan that called for a 3-wood off the tee.

“I’m so mad at myself for hitting driver,” Thomas said. “Talked about in the practice round hitting the club that wasn’t going to get us to the most narrow part, and I just was feeling it for some reason and I hit it. It obviously was a really bad drive, but that’s beside the point.”

Thomas admitted that Saturday’s round wasn’t the first time he has missed a tap-in – “I’ve done it enough,” he said – but he remains confident that his game would stack up “against anybody else right now.”

Still, in the wake of a back-nine 41 that took him out of the mix and included an embarrassing gaffe, he was left to wonder what might have been.

“It just sucks to play so well and have a really, really good chance to win this tournament and then to give it away in two holes, really,” Thomas said. “I’m just really, really upset right now. It just, it sucks. Luckily it wasn’t on Sunday and I have another day to try to have another good round.”

Thomas took to Twitter after the round to vent:

Minjee Lee leads Victorian Open by 1

By Associated PressFebruary 3, 2018, 4:11 pm

BARWON HEADS, Australia - Australian Minjee Lee shot a 2-over 75 Saturday and held on to a one-stroke lead at the Victorian Open, the first tournament of the year on the Ladies European Tour.

Lee had a three-round total of 7-under 212, one better than fellow Australian Karis Davidson, who shot 67 Saturday.

Cheyenne Woods, niece of Tiger Woods, rebounded from a second-round 80 to shoot 69 and was five strokes behind Lee and tied for fifth.

At a PGA of Australia Tour men's event held alongside the women's tournament, Australian Simon Hawkes held a one-stroke lead after a 64.

Westwood (70) trails by 3 in Maybank

By Associated PressFebruary 3, 2018, 3:45 pm

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Lee Westwood couldn't emulate his second-round 62 but did enough Saturday to stay in contention at the Maybank Championship after shooting a 70 to trail the leaders by three strokes.

The Englishman managed only three birdies in comparison to his mammoth 11 on Friday.

Jorge Campillo of Spain and Dylan Frittelli of South Africa are the joint leaders after both shot 66s for 15 under overall at the European Tour event.

''I had a few tough holes, but I managed to make the putts so overall I played solid,'' Campillo said.

Henrik Stenson (73) and defending champion Fabrizio Zanotti (75) trail the leaders by 11 shots.

It was a day of low scores, with six golfers - including Campillo - making eagle on the par-5 first hole.

With 18 golfers separated by only three shots at the top, competition will be rife on Sunday.

Khalin Joshi of India and Berry Henson of the United States trail the leaders by one shot after matching 65s. Henson is a self-proclaimed ''Mr. Sunday'' after shooting 65 and 64 at the Singapore Open and Myanmar Open, respectively, and will be out for another low score.

Overnight leaders Phachara Khongwatmai (70) and Nino Bertasio (70) are 13 under, along with Prayad Marksaeng of Thailand (67), Japanese duo Hideto Tanihara (68) and Ryo Ishikawa (63) and Scotland's Marc Warren (69).

Westwood is one shot away from that pack in a group which includes New Zealander Ryan Fox, who shot an albatross on the first hole.

Fowler, DeChambeau co-lead WMPO through 36

By Associated PressFebruary 3, 2018, 2:30 am

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Rickie Fowler took a share of the lead into the weekend in the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He knows from experience the party is just getting started.

''Just keep the gas pedal down,'' Fowler said.

Fowler has had a lot of success at TPC Scottsdale without winning. He finished a shot behind Hunter Mahan in 2010, lost to Hideki Matsuyama on the fourth extra hole in 2016, and tied for fourth last year.

''From the first couple times I played it, I knew it was just kind of a matter of time before I would win here,'' Fowler said. ''I know I can win here. I put myself in position plenty of times.''

Fowler was tied with Bryson DeChambeau, with each shooting his second straight 5-under 66.

The festive tournament drew an estimated Friday-record crowd of 191,400 fans, bringing the week total to 439,088. The third-round mark of 204,906 set last year is expected to be shattered Saturday, and the week record of 655,434 from a year ago could fall with a day to spare.

DeChambeau birdied the final two holes, hitting a wedge to 8 inches on the par-4 18th late on another 80-degree afternoon.

''I missed a few short putts on the back nine, so definitely didn't play my best,'' DeChambeau said.

He won the John Deere Classic last year. In 2015, the former SMU star became the fifth player to win the NCAA individual title and U.S. Amateur in the same year.

Daniel Berger and former Arizona State player Chez Reavie were a stroke back.

Berger had a bogey-free 65.

''This is the fourth time I've been here, so I've kind of figured it out a little bit,'' Berger said. ''Mostly, it's just about just enjoying yourself.''

Reavie eagled the 17th in a 65. He's the only player without a bogey after two rounds.

''This is my home tournament, growing up here my whole life and coming to the tournament and carrying the sign board,'' Reavie said. ''So this is like the fifth major for me.''

Fowler birdied four of the first six holes. He bogeyed his old nemesis, the 317-yard 17th, after driving short of the green to the left and chipping across and off the green.

''Funky little chip where we were in a good position to make birdie,'' Fowler said.

Two years ago, he blew a two-stroke lead on 17 in regulation when he drove through the green and into the water, then handed the playoff to Matsuyama when he hit into the water again.

Fowler is wearing a pin on his hat with a picture of Griffin Connell, the area boy he befriended at the event who died last week at age 7. Connell was born with a rare airway disorder.

''I don't think it's a coincidence he's playing so well this week, either,'' said Griffin's father, Jim Connell. ''Griffin, he's not here with us, but we know he's watching from above.''

Scott Stallings (65), Chesson Hadley (68) and Chris Kirk (68) were 8 under, and Phil Mickelson (65) and fellow former Arizona State player Jon Rahm (68) topped the group at 7 under.

The 47-year-old Hall of Famer is making his record-tying 29th start in the event he won in 1996, 2005 and 2013. He birdied the last three holes - getting the stadium-enclosed No. 16 for the second straight day - and four of the final six.

''There's no question that I play better down the stretch with people here,'' Mickelson said. ''I can feel their energy and it helps me focus.''

Justin Thomas and first-round leader Bill Haas were 6 under.

The fourth-ranked Thomas had his second 68. He was bogey-free after dropping three strokes late Thursday with a double bogey on 16 and a bogey on 17.

''I was pretty upset and mad about that last night because I really let a good chance get away to shoot, I felt like, 7 or 8 under,'' Thomas said. ''But stretches like that are going to happen over the course of four days.''

Haas followed his opening 64 with a 72. He made a double bogey on the par-5 third.

The tournament lost some star power when Jordan Spieth missed the cut and two-time defending champion Matsuyama withdrew because of a left wrist injury.

Spieth shot 72-70, playing alongside Thomas. The third-ranked Spieth last failed to advance to weekend play in May, when he missed consecutive cuts in The Players Championship and the AT&T Byron Nelson. Matsuyama's injury ended his bid to match Arnold Palmer's event record of three straight victories.

Robert Garrigus had the shot of the day, a drive on the 17th that hit the flagstick and stopped inches away. He's 2 under after a 69. Andrew Magee aced the hole in 2001, the only hole-in-one on a par 4 in PGA Tour history.

