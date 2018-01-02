Getty Images

You Oughta Know: Key stats for Kapalua

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 2, 2018, 1:00 pm

The PGA Tour winners from 2017 are kicking off the new year in Kapalua at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Here are the key stats for the first event of 2018.

Justin Thomas

• Thomas is the defending champion. He finished three shots ahead of Hideki Matsuyama.

• Thomas has recorded six PGA Tour wins since the beginning of last season.

• He was 49 under par on the Hawaiian swing last year; best in a single year in PGA Tour history.

Jordan Spieth

• Spieth has a 67.67 scoring average at the Plantation Course (best all-time, minimum eight rounds).

• He also has recorded 7.2 one-putts per round at the Plantation Course (most all-time, minimum 12 rounds).

• He won at Kapalua in 2016.

Dustin Johnson

• Johnson won this tournament in 2013; he finished T-6 last year.

• He has recorded a win in each of the previous 10 PGA Tour seasons (longest active streak).

• He has been ranked No. 1 since winning at Riviera last February.

Jon Rahm

• Rahm has finished in the top 5 in 13 of 36 official worldwide starts as a professional.

• He is making his first apperance at Kapalua.

• He started 2017 ranked No. 137; finished at No. 4.

Hideki Matsuyama

• Matsuyama finished T-3 and second in two career starts in the Tournament of Champions.

• He won twice in 2017 (Waste Management Phoenix Open, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational).

Rickie Fowler

• Fowler is making his third career start in this event (previous finish: fifth in 2016).

• He won twice in 2017 (Honda Classic, Hero World Challenge).

• He rose from No. 12 to No. 7 in the world ranking in 2017.

(Stats provided by the Golf Channel editorial research unit)

Power Rankings: Sentry Tournament of Champions

By Will GrayJanuary 2, 2018, 11:07 pm

The PGA Tour kicks off 2018 with a trip to Maui for the winners-only Sentry Tournament of Champions. A field of 34 players will tackle Kapalua Golf Club, where the winner will earn an invite back next year.

Be sure to join the all-new Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge - including a new One & Done game offering - to compete for prizes and form your own leagues, and log on to www.playfantasygolf.com to submit your picks for this week's event.

Justin Thomas won this event last year by three shots over Hideki Matsuyama. Here are 10 names to watch in Hawaii:

1. Jordan Spieth: Spieth doesn't hide the fact that Kapalua remains one of his favorite tracks, and his record here reflects it. A runaway winner in 2016, he also finished third last year and was a runner-up in 2014 during his tournament debut. Expect more of the same from the Champion Golfer of the Year this week.

2. Justin Thomas: This is where Thomas got a banner year jumpstarted, as he won the first leg of his Hawaiian double in impressive fashion. He returns to Maui on an entirely different player, having won five times last year including a major and Player of the Year honors.

3. Dustin Johnson: The world No. 1 claimed the title here in 2013, the highlight of a run since 2011 that has included five straight top-10 finishes. Johnson's length is an asset at nearly every Tour track, but it's especially handy at Kapalua where 400-plus yard drives can become commonplace on the hilly terrain.

4. Rickie Fowler: Fowler has only played this event once since 2014, but he's back thanks to a Honda Classic win in February and his record includes a pair of top-6 finishes. Fowler had a remarkably consistent campaign in 2017, and in his last competitive start he rallied to win the Hero World Challenge with a final-round 61.

5. Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama nearly chased down Thomas at this event last year, and he finished third in 2015. The Japanese sensation would be higher on this list were it not for a wobbly close to his 2017 campaign, where he seemed to show signs of fatigue and frustration. Given a few weeks to rest, it wouldn't come as a surprise for him to contend this week.

6. Brooks Koepka: The reigning U.S. Open champ showed signs of promise at this event two years ago, when he tied for third. Like Johnson, he has the length to bend Kapalua to his will and also bagged a late-season trophy in Japan. After a one-year hiatus, he's likely eager for a return to the scenic vistas of Maui.

7. Jon Rahm: After a year that exceeded every expectation, Rahm will now make his tournament debut at the winners-only event thanks to his triumph at Torrey Pines nearly a year ago. A winner in Ireland over the summer and Dubai in the fall, Rahm has the game to challenge at any venue and will likely prove it again this week.

8. Pat Perez: Perez doesn't fit the mold of a typical bomber who thrives at Kapalua, but he finished T-10 back in 2010 and tied for third in his return last year. Having booked another flight to Hawaii with a win in Malaysia in October, Perez will look to continue a career resurgence that took him from No. 118 to No. 19 in the world rankings over the past 12 months.

9. Marc Leishman: Leishman enters 2018 in unfamiliar territory as the world's top-ranked Aussie, having passed both Jason Day and Adam Scott with a year that included wins at both the Arnold Palmer Invitational and BMW Championship. While he finished T-23 in his lone prior Maui appearance, that came back in 2013 and Leishman is likely to exceed that result this time around.

10. Cameron Smith: Smith got in with a team victory alongside Jonas Blixt in New Orleans, and while he's making his tournament debut he's a name to watch given the torrid stretch with which he closed out 2017. Smith finished the year with five straight top-5 finishes, including a win on home soil at the Australian PGA last month.

Spieth: Woods' return the 'major question' of 2018

By Will GrayJanuary 2, 2018, 10:16 pm

With a new year comes a blank slate of questions facing the biggest names in golf, each hoping to make their mark on one of the biggest stages over the next 12 months. But according to Jordan Spieth, the brunt of the attention should be focused on a certain 42-year-old on the comeback trail.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday in advance of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Spieth described Woods' potential comeback as the "major question" heading into the 2018 golf season.

"I think Tiger's return and the excitement based on how he looked is probably first and foremost," Spieth said. "I think realistically I can say based on what he does for ratings, what it does for maybe a non-golfer's interest in golf. It's got to be at the forefront of the excitement."

Woods made his first start in nearly a year at last month's Hero World Challenge, where he tied for ninth among the 18-man field. In a lengthy post to his website last week, he explained that he remains "very encouraged" by that performance and his prospects for the new year, but stopped short of laying out a competitive schedule.

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Articles, photos and videos

Spieth is eager to build on a year that included three wins and a major, and he knows the competition with the likes of Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas atop the world rankings will be fierce. But he still plans to keep an eye on the progress of Woods, who plans to be at the Genesis Open that benefits his charitable foundation "one way or another" in February.

"With Tiger we just don't know exactly what it's going to bring," Spieth said. "But I think because of the way that the Hero went and the confidence that he's talking with, the place that he's at in life right now, I think he's in the best position he's been in in a few years to come back and be a regular out here competing. So I would call that the forefront of the excitement right now."

Spieth confirms engagement: 'It was a great night'

By Will GrayJanuary 2, 2018, 9:26 pm

Jordan Spieth opened his first news conference of the new year by lending confirmation to a question about his personal life.

A picture that seemed to indicate Spieth had gotten engaged to longtime girlfriend Annie Verret circulated across social media on Dec. 24. While Spieth's camp did not address the situation at the time, he told reporters Tuesday in advance of the Sentry Tournament of Champions that he and Verret are, in fact, engaged.

"It was nice," Spieth said. "My brother was in town and her sister got in town, so we had our families there afterwards and it was a great night, really excited."

Spieth pledged to offer "very few" details about the actual engagement to reporters, but he did confirm the proposal and added that his plans had not been in the works for very long.

"I had a decent idea, and then I was pretty sick," he said. "I had to have a backup plan. But I woke up and felt good that day and went through with it."

Spieth is set to make his first official PGA Tour start since the Tour Championship this week, and is coming off a year that included three wins highlighted by his triumph at The Open. When asked to compare nerves between getting down on one knee and chasing down Matt Kuchar at Royal Birkdale, Spieth put the proposal in perspective.

"I was pretty confident this past winter," he said. "It was a good offseason. It was a fantastic year, 2017 was very memorable."

Eight huge questions for golf in 2018

By Ryan LavnerJanuary 2, 2018, 7:00 pm

A new year means new storylines. And though some might wish 2017 never ended (here’s looking at you, JT), others couldn’t wait for the calendar to flip to January 1.

Here are eight burning questions as we roll into 2018:

1. Can the U.S. Win the Ryder Cup?

It’s the most-anticipated event of 2018, and it’s not particularly close. The Americans haven’t won a Ryder Cup on foreign soil since 1993, a squad that was captained, coincidentally, by Tom Watson, whose disastrous reign was the impetus for this U.S. revival. Over the past two international team competitions, the Americans have won by a combined score of 36-22.

Promisingly, the same core will make the trip to France in September, where they will take on a European team headlined by Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood, but whose foundation is built on aging leaders such as Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia.

Never has snapping the U.S. team’s 25-year drought seemed more attainable. Which only adds to the pressure.

2. What Does Tiger Have Left in the Tank?

Here we are again, contemplating Woods’ short- and long-term future an an auspicious return at the Hero World Challenge. We did this very thing last year … except this time it feels different, more promising, after he showed plenty of speed following his last-ditch fusion surgery and vowed to go it alone with his swing.

That last part is important: Over the past few years, it was painfully clear that Woods’ brilliant golf mind was cluttered (remember “release patterns”?) as he morphed from artist to scientist. Woods’ holiday news dump that he’s ditching swing coach Chris Como was welcome news – not because Como had Woods on the wrong path but because it shows that Woods is once again taking ownership of his game, that he’s relying more on his instincts and less on technique.

As of this writing, it’s not yet known what the early part of his 2018 schedule will look like, but here’s hoping (perhaps unrealistically) that it doesn’t include Torrey Pines or any unnecessary international travel. He has only one chance to make this “comeback” work, so he needs to pick his spots where he can fine-tune for the majors.

3. Is It Make-Or-Break Time for Rory?

The former world No. 1 was so out of sorts by the end of his disappointing 2017 campaign that he decided to shut it down for the last three months of the year. That should have been ample time to heal both his injured rib and his battered psyche.

Instead of challenging Spieth as golf’s alpha dog, McIlroy hasn’t looked like the same dominant player over the past few seasons, his hot streak in the 2016 playoffs skewing what was another pedestrian year. Injuries have been a factor, no doubt, but the holes in his game (shaky putting and shoddy wedge play) were obvious, and his occasional disappearing acts prompted some to question his motivation and desire.

Announcing an ambitious, PGA Tour-centric schedule with eight events in the lead-up to the Masters suggests that the fire is back, and hopefully he’ll be sharp by early April.

The game is more interesting with Rory in the mix.

4. What Will Justin Thomas Do For an Encore?

At this time last year, Thomas was among the Tour’s most promising up-and-comers whose only titles had come in Malaysia. He matched that win total with a Hawaiian doubleheader, then kept rolling with three more victories, including his first major at the PGA, to sweep the FedExCup and Player of the Year honors. So complete was his game, he checked off nearly all of his individual goals.

Thomas has always thrived when playing with a Kentucky-sized chip on his shoulder, but slights are hard to find now. He’s the third-ranked player in the world, and no one refers to him as merely Jordan Spieth’s good buddy.

Where will his edge come from? That’s for Thomas to learn this year, his first as a bona fide superstar.

5. How Will Lexi (and Lydia) Rebound?

No player endured more on-course heartbreak than Thompson, the 22-year-old mega-talent whose self-inflicted miscues in bookend big events cost her a major, Player of the Year and the No. 1 ranking. (And that doesn’t even include the off-course distraction of her mother, Judy, being treated for uterine cancer.)

Sure, that’s a lot of scar tissue for someone so young, but Thompson is unlikely to be so careless again, either while marking her ball or attempting 2-footers.

She has all of the physical tools to take over the tour. (Despite her various blunders, she managed two victories and six runners-up last year.) What a story it’d be in 2018 if she finally does.

Though Thompson has never reached world No. 1, Ko is trying to return to the top after her 84-week run ended in June.

By any measure, 2017 was a massive disappointment for Ko, who went winless and baffled observers by changing swing coaches, equipment and caddies. Unlike Thompson, Ko doesn’t have the power to make up for average iron play and putting. If those areas don’t improve, her slide seems likely to continue, especially with the emergence of even more young South Korean talent.

6. What’s Next for Jordan Spieth?

The Golden Child is not a kid anymore – he’s engaged to high school sweetheart Annie Verrett – and his resume is all grown up, too.

His memorable run to the claret jug leaves him only one major shy of the career Grand Slam, and at 24, he’s still on a pace that puts him in the same conversation as Jack and Tiger.

Spieth’s game took a massive step forward in 2017. Viewed by many as just a red-hot putter, he became the best iron player in the game, leading the Tour in strokes gained-approach the green. Interestingly, it was his putter that cost him at times last year, and it’s fair to assume that he spent the majority of his offseason working on his stroke and his driver.

His average is nearly three wins a year, with a boatload of other top-10s, so count on similar production in 2018. The only question is whether he adds to his major haul.

7. Are the Governing Bodies and Equipment Manufacturers on a Collision Course?

It sure seems that way, with the endless chatter about the distance that today’s high-performance golf balls fly. (Which is a gross oversimplification of the issue, but that’s a column for another day.) That the USGA’s Mike Davis opined that the impact of the distance boom has been “horrible” set off alarms in Fairhaven and Carlsbad, though any implementation of a reduced-flight ball would be met with resistance, lawsuits and confusion.

It’s a messy situation that affects only about 20 players on the PGA Tour – no one on the LPGA or Champions circuit, and especially no one at your local club, is complaining about the ball going too far – but the optics are terrible when par 5s are reduced to driver-7-iron.

What’s the solution? Hey, beats us, but distance figures to be a hot topic all year, as will the revamped Rules of Golf set to go into effect in 2019.

8. Who is This Year’s Xander Schauffele?

Tip of the cap to those of you who tabbed Schauffele as the breakout star of a rookie class that included Bryson DeChambeau, Ollie Schniederjans and Wesley Bryan.

Because we sure didn’t see it coming.

Fighting for his card midway through the year, Schauffele starred at the U.S. Open, won his first title at the Greenbrier and then beat the Tour’s best at East Lake.  

This year’s list of newcomers includes former U.S. Amateur champion Peter Uihlein, Keith Mitchell and Aaron Wise. (Technically, Beau Hossler isn’t a rookie, but he already has a pair of top-10s this season.) Austin Cook has already won once, in Sea Island, and he won’t be the only newbie to hoist some hardware. 

