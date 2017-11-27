Hero World Golf Challenge 2017 TV Schedule

By Golf Channel DigitalNovember 27, 2017, 2:42 pm

An exclusive field of the game’s best will convene at Albany in The Bahamas to vie for the Hero World Challenge. All eyes will be on tournament host Tiger Woods, who is set to make his first competitive start in almost 16 months amongst a field comprised of 18 of the world’s top-ranked players. Previous Hero World Challenge winners include Hideki Matsuyama, Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth.

Live tournament coverage begins Thursday, November 30 on Golf Channel, and continues through the event’s conclusion all week on Golf Channel and NBC.

Watch the Hero World Challenge via live streaming.

Hero World Challenge TV Coverage Schedule (all times Eastern):

 Thursday

Golf Central Pre-Game: 11:30am-12:30pm

Round 1 Live (Golf Channel): 12:30-4:30pm

Golf Central: 4:30-5:30pm

Friday

Golf Central Pre-Game: 11:30am-12:30pm

Round 2 (Golf Channel): 12:30-4:30pm

Golf Central: 4:30-5:30pm

 Saturday

Golf Central Pre-Game: 10am-12pm

Round 3 Live (Golf Channel): 12-2:30pm

Round 3 Live (NBC): 2:30-5pm

Golf Central: 5-5:30pm

 Sunday

Golf Central Pre-Game: 10-11am

Final Round Live (Golf Channel): 11am-1pm

Final Round Live (NBC): 1-4pm

Golf Central: 4-5pm

Bono: Golf is only thing that will get you fired from U2

By Jason CrookNovember 27, 2017, 8:10 pm

We normally advocate to play as much golf as possible around these parts, but there is one group of people who may want to stay away from the links - members of the band U2. Maybe you've heard of them?

The Irish superstar rock band's lead singer, Bono, sat down for an interview with "60 Minutes" in Australia recently, and spoke about how things have changed over the years and what hobbies he's picked up.

Spoiler alert: Golf isn't one of them.

"I asked if she wanted me to play golf," Bono said of his wife Ali, "but then we made a pact never to play golf because both of our parents played golf."​

“The only thing you can be fired for from U2 is playing golf," he added, before mouthing that the group's lead guitarist, The Edge, is a golfer, but there has "been no visual evidence because it would split up the band."

You can watch the whole interview below with the golf comments coming at the 11:40 mark.

Reed playing Hero while waiting for birth of son

By Rex HoggardNovember 27, 2017, 7:53 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Patrick Reed is the definition of a road warrior, playing his 35th event of 2017 at the Hero World Challenge.

This week, however, may be a little different.

Reed’s wife, Justine, is pregnant with the couple’s second child, a boy, and her due date is Dec. 6.

“It’s kind of a waiting game,” Reed said on Monday following a practice round at Albany. “I’m really excited, can’t wait for him to be here. It’s scary not knowing. I just hope he’s healthy.”

Hero World Challenge: Articles, photos and video

Reed, who has averaged nearly 28 starts a season since joining the Tour in 2013, took some time off after his last start three weeks ago in Mexico, and was the first to tee off on Monday, alongside Tiger Woods, but he was understandably distracted by the impending birth.

“[Justine] keeps reminding me that there’s golf to be played. As of right now she’s the same as she was nine months ago, still pregnant. She’s healthy, baby’s healthy,” he said. “Go out and play golf and if I get the phone call [that his wife has gone into labor] there will be a decision to make. Until then, she’s trying to keep my head focused here, on the golf tournament and not at home.”

Woods checks off another box: Walking 9 holes

By Rex HoggardNovember 27, 2017, 7:42 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods took another step closer to his return to competition on Monday, playing a nine-hole practice round at Albany alongside Patrick Reed.

On Sunday, Woods played 18 holes riding in a golf cart; but following his fourth back procedure in April, walking a course was the next test, and he passed that with ease Monday.

“He looks healthy, which is key,” Reed said. “The biggest difference was he was a little more freed up and fluid going after different kinds of shots. The ones you have to go down and get, full bunker shots. It looked like he was fully committed and trusting in his body.”

Hero World Challenge: Articles, photos and video

Woods, who has reportedly been outdriving both Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson in practice rounds in recent weeks, was a consistent 10 to 15 yards longer than Reed and seemed in control of his golf ball in windy conditions at Albany, site of this week’s Hero World Challenge.

Maybe an even more telling sign of Woods’ physical progress since last he competed in February was that he went to the practice range following his round on Monday, just as he’d done a day earlier.

“I know if he stays healthy and his body cooperates, then he will be back playing golf like he used to,” Reed said. “I want to see it and compete against it.”

Woods, who hosts the Hero World Challenge, is scheduled to speak with the media on Tuesday at Albany.

Lucky No. 10? Inside Tiger's history of comebacks

By Doug FergusonNovember 27, 2017, 5:10 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods is playing the Hero World Challenge this week, making it the 10th time he has returned from layoffs of 10 weeks or longer.

The most recent layoff was caused by fusion surgery on his lower back, his fourth back surgery since March 2014. Woods only started taking full swings two months ago, though he has reported no pain in his back.

The Hero World Challenge has an 18-man field with no cut. A year ago, Woods returned after missing 15 months because of two back surgeries. He made 24 birdies but still finished in 15th place.

A look at his comebacks:

2003 BUICK INVITATIONAL

Length of absence: Ten weeks.

Cause: Arthroscopic knee surgery at the end of 2002 season.

Previous start: Runner-up at the Target World Challenge.

World ranking when he left: 1.

World ranking when he returned: 1.

Result: Won by four shots, the first of five PGA Tour victories.

Length of return: Played a full schedule for the next five years.

2006 U.S. OPEN

Length of absence: Ten weeks.

Cause: Father's death.

Previous start: Tied for third at the Masters, three shots out of the lead.

World ranking when he left: 1.

World ranking when he returned: 1.

Result: Missed the cut for the first time in a major. He would win the final two majors of the year.

Length of return: Played a full schedule the next two years.

2009 WGC-ACCENTURE MATCH PLAY

Length of absence: Nine months.

Cause: Reconstructive surgery on his left knee.

Previous start: Won the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines for his 14th major.

World ranking when he left: 1.

World ranking when he returned: 1.

Result: Beat Brendan Jones in opening round, lost in the second round to Tim Clark. He won two starts later at Bay Hill.

Length of return: Played a full schedule of 20 events.

2010 MASTERS

Age: 34.

Length of absence: Five months.

Cause: Personal issues involving multiple extramarital affairs.

Previous start: Won the Australian Masters .

World ranking when he left: 1.

World ranking when he returned: 1.

Result: Tied for fourth , five shots out of the lead. He was tied for the lead going to the back nine.

Length of return: Played 16 events in 2010.

2011 WGC-BRIDGESTONE INVITATIONAL

Age: 35.

Length of absence: Three months.

Cause: Leg injuries.

Previous start: Withdrew from The Players Championship after a 42 on the front nine.

World ranking when he left: 8.

World ranking when he returned: 28.

Result: Tied for 37th, 18 shots out of the lead. It was his second straight year finishing 18 shots behind or worse at Firestone Country Club.

Length of return: Six events the remainder of 2011, full schedule in 2012 and 2013.

 

2014 QUICKEN LOANS NATIONAL

Age: 38.

Length of absence: Four months.

Cause: Back surgery.

Previous start: Tie for 25th at the WGC-Cadillac Championship , nine shots out of the lead.

World ranking when he left: 1.

World ranking when he returned: 5.

Result: Missed the cut with rounds of 74-75.

Length of return: Three starts.

2014 HERO WORLD CHALLENGE

Age: 38.

Length of absence: Four months.

Cause: Recovery from back surgery.

Previous start: Missed the cut in the PGA Championship with rounds of 74-74 at Valhalla.

World ranking when he left: 10.

World ranking when he returned: 24.

Result: Struggled with his chipping. Tied for 17th in an 18-man field, 26 shots out of the lead.

Length of return: Two starts.

2015 MASTERS

Age: 39.

Length of absence: Two months.

Cause: Chipping issues.

Previous start: Withdrew from Farmers Insurance Open after 11 holes, saying his glutes wouldn't activate . He was 2-over par and tied for 130th.

World ranking when he left: 56.

World ranking when he returned: 111.

Result: Tie for 17th, 13 shots out of the lead. Jordan Spieth tied his 72-hole scoring record that he had set 18 years ago.

Length of return: Nine starts.

2016 HERO WORLD CHALLENGE

Age: 40

Length of absence: 15 months.

Cause: Two back surgeries:

Previous start: Tie for 10th in the 2015 Wyndham Championship.

World ranking when he left: 257.

World ranking when he returned: 898.

Result: Finished 15th against an 18-man field, 14 shots out of the lead. Made 24 birdies.

Length of return: Three starts.

2017 HERO WORLD CHALLENGE

Age: 41.

Length of absence: Ten months.

Cause: Fourth back surgery.

Previous start: Withdrew after a 77 in the first round of Dubai Desert Classic because of back spasms.

World ranking when he left: 674.

World ranking when he returned: 1,199.

Result: Tournament starts Thursday.

Length of return: To be determined.

