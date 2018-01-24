Don’t miss the premiere of The Skill Code on Golf Channel on Monday January 29 at 7pm ET! Cameron McCormick, the 2015 PGA Teacher of the year and coach to 3-time major champion Jordan Spieth hosts the series where he unlocks the secrets to building championship golf skills.
In this 12-part series McCormick will attempt to correct the misconceptions and mistakes that for nearly a century have been occurring in the golf instruction industry. Cameron McCormick believes the golfer needs to expand his/her basic understanding of why the ball reacts a certain way to his/her swing and once this is understood and processed, the golfer should be able to move in a positive direction to improve his/her golf game.
*Series available for purchase since November 2017 via Revolution Golf
Airtimes on Golf Channel:
Every Monday at 7pm ET, premiering January 29