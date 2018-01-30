Ready to party? Cheers and jeers are in the forecast for TPC Scottsdale’s infamous 16th hole.
The raucous par-3 “coliseum” is the place to be at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the PGA Tour’s Greatest Show On Grass! Hideki Matsuyama returns in search of the PGA Tour’s first three-peat in seven seasons, but he will have to fend off a field featuring 22 players in the Official World Golf Ranking Top-50, including Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, and other big names.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - There are plenty of big names in the field this week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but according to oddsmakers in Las Vegas the man they're all trying to catch is Jordan Spieth.
Spieth is listed as an 8/1 favorite to win this week according to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, followed closely by two-time defending champ Hideki Matsuyama. Matsuyama is looking to become the first three-time winner at the same PGA Tour event since 2011, while Spieth's record on the Stadium Course includes a T-7 finish in 2015 and a T-9 finish last year.
Here's a look at some of the betting odds this week at TPC Scottsdale, where 132 players will vie for the trophy beginning Thursday:
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - When the Waste Management Phoenix Open gets underway Thursday, there will be more than one familiar grouping featuring some of the game's biggest stars. Here's a look at a few marquee, early-round groupings to keep an eye on at TPC Scottsdale (all times ET):
This trio showcases some creativity from tournament officials, as it pits the two-time defending champ alongside the two men he has ousted in playoffs each of the last two years. Matsuyama is looking to become the first player to win the same PGA Tour event three times in a row since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic from 2009-11, while Fowler hopes to bounce back from a missed cut at Torrey Pines and Simpson looks for his sixth straight top-15 at this event.
9:56 a.m. Thursday, 2:11 p.m. Friday: Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele
This is the first of two featured groups that includes a friendly duo, as Rahm and Mickelson have plenty of ties. In addition to sharing a management group, Rahm's former coach and one-time agent happens to be Tim Mickelson, who now loops full-time for his brother. Expect plenty of raucous support for two former standouts at nearby Arizona State, especially Mickelson as he makes his 29th tournament appearance.
Watson has come close to winning this event, finishing second in both 2014 and 2015, but he now returns in search of a spark and outside the top 100 in the latest world rankings. He'll play the first two rounds alongside Kuchar, who is making his first Tour start of the new year after a T-32 finish in Abu Dhabi, and Hoffman, a runner-up in 2009 who is making his 12th straight start in this event.
Spieth and Thomas, together again. This is the fifth time in the last six official Tour events in which both men teed it up that they've started the week in the same group: they played the first two rounds together at each of the four playoff events, plus the first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Joining the two familiar combatants will be Kizzire, the only two-time winner on Tour this season.
The article, which was sourced by several U.S. outlets, quoted Pettersen as saying, “He cheats like hell. ... So I don’t know how he is in business. They say if you cheat at golf, you cheat at business.
"I’m pretty sure he pays his caddie well, since no matter how far into the woods he hits the ball, it’s in the middle of the fairway when we get there."
Pettersen initially sent out a tweet denouncing the article: "Sometimes you do interviews and media will twist whatever word/ saying to make a headline! It’s shocking to see... this is what I would call #fakenews. Why would I call someone a cheat.... never!"
She deleted that tweet and then posted longer sentiments on Facebook:
Over the last few days, the media has quoted me that I said President Trump "cheats in golf." Not true at all and this has been taken WAY out of context from a long interview I did last week with a Norwegian media outlet. With a big smile on my face what I said was that he most likely paid his caddy well because every time he found his ball it was in the fairway. The way this has been requoted by many other media outlets is NOT correct and not a fair account of the original interview. I surely hope journalists that requote things like this in the future will read the full story and not just read headlines. Things always seem to come out the wrong way and what’s sad is that this was a very positive interview. To me it seems like the media enjoys twisting things for their readers and viewers. Another lesson learned. I’m sorry for Mr. Trump who I have known many years, who loves the game, and who I consider a friend!
In an email to Golf.com, the reporter for the original article, Robert Simso, wrote: "We of course stand by all the quotes in the story. I always use a tape recorder in interviews, and this time was no exception."
Slow play on the PGA Tour once again rears its ugly head, Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky sweat out the possibility of losing the world No. 1 ranking, LPGAers enjoy their time on and off the course at their season-opener, and a golf version of the XFL? Hey, never say never.
All that and more in this week's edition of The Social.
We begin where we always do, by congratulating the weekly PGA Tour winner and wishing only good things for him going forward this year discussing whatever controversy engulfed the golf world this week on the game’s biggest stage. For something new and exciting, the hot topic at the Farmers Insurance Open became slow play, when a near six-hour final round came to a screeching halt in the middle of the 18th fairway as J.B. Holmes took more than four minutes to decide on a club with the co-leader of the tournament waiting on him.
Last group was over a hole behind, we can all blame JB...and yes the player should take responsibility for their pace of play, but if they don’t that’s why we have Tour officials - they needed to step in a while ago IMO.
Just to make everyone complaining about how long JB took to hit that shot on 18, 4 min and 10 sec to be exact, he could have taken 6 minutes and nothing would have been done. Last hole, last group. Something should have been said way earlier.
I guess rules only apply for some players. That was ridiculous how long it took him to play that shot. The rules officials need to change your policy on slow play and be more active on slow players and you won't have these 5 1/2 six hour round. @PGATOURmedia@GolfChannel#fines
No matter what you think about the slow-play issue, it's probably a good general rule of thumb to not alienate everyone you work with, no matter your profession.
Just a thought.
Up until the final round at Torrey Pines, Jon Rahm was threatening to win the Farmers Insurance Open and take over the No. 1 ranking from Dustin Johnson in the process, not that DJ would’ve minded … or even noticed.
Johnson and fiancée Paulina spent the week in Aspen, Colorado, with friends and family enjoying the slopes and taking really, really, really, ridiculously good looking photos of themselves – a standard we’ve come to expect from any Johnson-Gretzky vacation.
Say what you will about DJ’s ability to overpower courses or other players, but this is the part of his game that doesn’t get enough credit.
It’s easy to make jokes, but not everyone is wired to just shut their brain off and go on vacation when meaningful golf is being played. Johnson is far and away the Tour’s best at this and go figure, the world rankings still reflect that.
The LPGA saw the PGA Tour’s season-opener in Hawaii and raised them a trip to the Bahamas.
While you could debate which vacation spot is better, the LPGA ladies didn’t seem to have any complaints about their time spent in the tropical paradise last week at the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic.