One year after it was announced that Tiger Woods would design a course on the South Side of Chicago, the project is at a standstill according to one of the other designers involved in the project.

Mike Keiser has showcased his handiwork at Bandon Dunes and, more recently, Sand Valley in Wisconsin. Keiser has pledged to donate time and money to the project, but he recently told the Chicago Tribune that its progress remains stagnant.

"We're all sort of on hold, waiting for some electricity," Keiser said. "It's in bureaucrat land or politician land. ... Bureaucracy and red tape in Wisconsin is non-existent. They say, 'Build all the golf you want; it's great for tourism.'"

Woods was reportedly included on the project at the request of President Barack Obama and with the approval of Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel. The project, which plans to overhaul the area currently occupied by the Jackson Park and South Shore courses, fell under the purview of the Chicago Parks Golf Alliance.

The Tribune report notes several contributing factors to the project's delay, most notably the priority the city has placed on the construction of the Obama Presidential Center, set to open in 2021 near where the new course would be. According to the Chicago Parks District, the two projects are on different timelines.

Plans for the proposed par-70 layout include a caddie program that would offer mentorship options and an estimated $300 greens fee for out-of-town players.

"This is a very special project that can have many positive results beyond the game," Woods said in a statement. "I am honored to be part of this initiative. My TGR Design team continues working with the Chicago Parks Golf Alliance to gather feedback from local golfers and other residents who enjoy these parks."