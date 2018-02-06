Amazon Prime Video

McIlroy taking on Paris Hilton in TV show car race

By Jason CrookFebruary 6, 2018, 6:20 pm

Here's some news about Rory McIlroy you didn't expect to read today ... or ever, for that matter.

The four-time major champion will appear on an episode of Amazon Prime's "The Grand Tour" which will premiere on Feb. 9, where he will take on Paris Hilton in the show's Celebrity Face Off - a head-to-head car race to see who is the world’s “fastest golf enthusiast.”

If the words Paris Hilton and golf enthusiast appearing in the same sentence have you confused, well, join the club.

McIlroy, who is set to make his 2018 PGA Tour debut this week at Pebble Beach, will race the Hollywood socialite around a half gravel, half asphalt track in a Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic coupe. Other celebrities who have appeared in the segment include David Hasselhoff, Kiefer Sutherland and Penn & Teller.

It's too early to tell, but McIlroy could have an edge in this race, considering his history of needing to get somewhere in a car as fast as possible

Click here for more information on Amazon Prime's "The Grand Tour."

(Images courtesy of Amazon Prime Video)

Confident in coaches, Woodland eyes Ryder Cup berth

By Randall MellFebruary 6, 2018, 10:02 pm

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Gary Woodland’s Ryder Cup prospects got a big boost thanks to one of Europe’s most accomplished teachers.

Woodland said Pete Cowen’s tough-love help with his short game was a factor in his victory Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. It’s also a factor in Woodland’s growing confidence he can make the American team headed to Paris in September.

Woodland jumped from 28th to seventh in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings with Sunday’s win.

Butch Harmon, Woodland’s swing coach, steered Woodland to Cowen for short-game work.

“Pete’s hard, there’s no sugar coating, a lot like Butch,” Woodland said. “If I’m not getting it right away, Pete will definitely get into me and tell me, 'I’m not out here wasting people’s time. It’s time to work.'”

Cowen is Europe’s go-to teacher. His pupils have included Darren Clarke, Graeme McDowell, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Padraig Harrington, Ian Poulter, Danny Willett and Lee Westwood.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Articles, photos and videos

Woodland said his up-and-down to save par from a tough spot at the 17th hole in Phoenix Sunday probably “won the tournament” for him. Woodland coaxed a dicey 100-foot chip toward a pin tucked against the water, rolling the shot to within 5 feet.

“I had a lot of green to work with, a shot I would have definitely left short in the past, knowing if it was too long it was going in the water,” Woodland said. “It was the first shot Pete and I worked on this off season.”

The 33-year-old is also getting help from Brad Faxon on his putting and loves what his team is doing for him.

“I feel I’m a top player, I do,” said Woodland, looking to make his first Ryder Cup team. “I feel my game is more complete than it’s ever been.”

Woodland will work with Cowen again at the Honda Classic in two weeks.

“Butch and I have the golf swing where we want it,” Woodland said. “I’m starting to drive the ball as well as I ever have. I’m hitting more drivers. That’s a tribute to the work Butch and I have done.

“I have a lot to do, but if I do that, if I continue to improve with the short game, continue to improve with the driver, I think the Ryder Cup is a no-brainer.”

Spiranac posing for 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

By Grill Room TeamFebruary 6, 2018, 9:45 pm

Paige Spiranac has gone from social media star to one of the most recognizable faces in golf today, and with that meteoric rise came the news Tuesday that she would appear in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Spiranac, 24, announced the news in an emotional post on social media, where she uses her platform to battle cyber-bullying and raise awareness for body positivity.

This was such a hard secret to keep! But I’m so honored and humbled to be included in #SISwim 2018! This issue is about self-love, empowering women, body positivity, and encouraging everyone to be kind. Women face so much pressure every. single. day. to look, act, and talk a certain way, and it is so difficult trying to figure out what you “can” and “should” be. It’s taken a long time, but I’m proud of my body! I’m proud of who I am! I’m proud that I can be strong, smart, AND sexy! SI Swim embraces ALL women, no matter what, and just wants them to feel loved. You should feel loved and powerful and unapologetically YOU! And don’t let ANYONE tell you that you’re not perfect just the way you are. Thank you to @mj_day and the whole team for believing in me and letting me share my story. You’ve changed my outlook on life and let me know it’s okay to love my body #siswim

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

The former San Diego State player and Cactus Tour winner, who has more than a million followers on Instagram alone, also sat down for an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about her journey through professional golf to the Swimsuit Issue and what she hopes to accomplish going forward.

Watch: Tour rookies set new 'fastest hole in golf' record

By Jason CrookFebruary 6, 2018, 9:00 pm

The "fastest hole in golf" is a record that was made to be broken, and four PGA Tour rookies recently set the new mark ... you know, until it is inevitably broken again.

Just months after a group of European Tour golfers put up a time of 32.7 seconds, Tom Lovelady, Lanto Griffin, Andrew Yun and Stephan Jaeger combined to play a hole two seconds faster on their first attempt, and then broke that mark on their fourth attempt. The new official Guinness World Record for the Fastest Hole in Golf is 27.88 seconds.

The foursome earned their world record on the par-5 17th hole at Palm Desert Country Club in Palm Desert, Calif.

Power Rankings: 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

By Will GrayFebruary 6, 2018, 7:28 pm

The PGA Tour heads back to California this week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. A field of 156 players and their amateur partners will tackle a three-course rotation of Spyglass Hill, Monterey Peninsula and the host course, Pebble Beach.

Be sure to join the all-new Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge - including a new One & Done game offering - to compete for prizes and form your own leagues, and log on to www.playfantasygolf.com to submit your picks for this week's event.

Jordan Spieth won this event last year by four shots over Kelly Kraft. Here are 10 names to watch on the Monterey Peninsula:

1. Dustin Johnson: The world No. 1 has only made one start since torching the field at Kapalua, and that was a tidy T-9 finish in Abu Dhabi. Johnson won this event back in 2009 and 2010 and has had five top-10 finishes since, including the 2010 U.S. Open. He deserves the top spot here until proven otherwise.

2. Jon Rahm: Rahm's fiery demeanor got the best of him during the final round in Phoenix, but he still remains perhaps the hottest player in the world. After four good rounds in Palm Springs led to a playoff win, he added two good rounds in San Diego and three good rounds last week. A T-5 finish last year in his tournament debut showed he can handle the event's quirky setup.

3. Jason Day: Day is teeing it up for the first time since his overtime win at Torrey Pines, and he does so at an event where he has finished T-6 or better three of the last five years. Day's back is likely still not 100 percent, but any lingering injury wasn't holding him back in San Diego on a tougher test than any of the three tracks he'll face this week.

4. Jordan Spieth: The defending champ is searching for answers on the greens, which certainly can't be said often. Spieth couldn't buy a putt en route to a rare missed cut in Phoenix, and he's now among the cellar dwellers on Tour in strokes gained putting. But as last year's four-shot romp proved, his third top-10 here in the last four years, a turnaround is sometimes only a week away.

5. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy is making his first tournament appearance, and he's teeing it up in the U.S. for the first time since the BMW Championship nearly five months ago. The Ulsterman took time off to rest his lingering back injury but came out of the gates on fire last month, playing his first eight rounds on the European Tour in a combined 40 under par.

6. Phil Mickelson: Mickelson is a four-time winner of this event, and his runner-up performance in 2016 is perhaps the closest he has come to winning on Tour since the 2013 Open. Lefty is coming off a T-5 finish in Phoenix in which he had a chance to join the playoff with a closing eagle, and there's reason to think that another start on a course where he's won multiple times could spark further success.

7. Brandt Snedeker: Snedeker can run hot and cold, but he usually heats up on the poa annua greens that this tournament offers. The veteran won this event in both 2013 and 2015, finished fourth last year and enters off a top-25 finish at TPC Scottsdale that gave further proof to the notion that his injury woes from the end of last season are now behind him.

8. Gary Woodland: Woodland finally turned weeks of strong play into a victory last week in Phoenix, defeating Chez Reavie in a playoff for his first title since 2013. Woodland is now second on Tour in total strokes gained this season, eighth in strokes gained putting and returns to an event where last year he tied for fifth.

9. Patrick Reed: Reed has quietly been recording solid if unspectacular results, including a T-23 finish at Torrey Pines and a T-17 finish last week in Phoenix. But Reed could be primed to contend this week given his Pebble Beach track record, which includes five straight top-30 finishes including two top-10s.

10. Pat Perez: Perez returns to the U.S. after a brief stint in the Middle East, and he has chosen a familiar landing spot. The veteran is coming off the best season of his career, kept the momentum going with a win in Malaysia earlier this season and boasts three top-15 finishes in the last four years at Pebble Beach, including a T-4 in 2015.

