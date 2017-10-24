Grill Room

Photos: DJ, Stenson in bizarre WGC photo-call

By

Jason Crook
October 24, 2017, 2:45 pm

It's not often you see PGA Tour stars out of their element. Go ahead, try to think of the last time you saw Dustin Johnson not on a golf course - or a boat.

Well this week's WGC-HSBC Champions in China has a treat for you. Introducing "flying" Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson and Haotong Li.

The tour stars participated in a pre-event photo-call where they hung from wires and shook golf clubs menacingly at defending champion, Hideki Matsuyama.

Have a look for yourself, it's one of those things you have to see to believe.

Click here to see all kinds of weird photo-calls through the years, including players holding animals, playing instruments and twirling clubs.

Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson, Grill Room

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

