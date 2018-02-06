Getty Images

Watch: Full-court b-ball putt stops inches short of $5K

By Jason CrookFebruary 6, 2018, 5:30 pm

It certainly feels like these basketball halftime full-court putts seem to go in more often than not.

But one unlucky guy at a recent Baylor University basketball game is living proof that they don't all find the bottom of the cup, even if they come agonizingly close.

Baylor athletics tweeted out a video of one man's attempt at the 94-foot putt for $5,000, this one with an added wrinkle of an elevated practice putting green at the end of the court.

That slight change cost this guy big time, as his attempt came up just a roll or two short.

Article Tags: Grill Room, Baylor, Baylor basketball

Trending

Getty Images

DJ knows he could lose his No. 1 ranking at Pebble

By Randall MellFebruary 6, 2018, 11:56 pm

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Dustin Johnson doesn’t have to look far over his shoulder to see the top threat to his world No. 1 ranking this week.

Johnson is teeing it up at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his first start since winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions in an eight-shot rout in the year’s first PGA Tour event.

World No. 2 Jon Rahm is also in the field this week. Rahm could overtake Johnson for No. 1 if Rahm wins this week and Johnson finishes 45th or worse, according to Golf Channel projections.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Articles, photos and videos

Johnson has two victories among seven top-10 finishes in his 10 starts at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He has finished worse than 44th just twice.

Johnson knows Rahm is within reach of his No. 1 ranking.

“It’s just how it goes,” Johnson said. “If I keep playing well and keep winning then I’m going to stay No. 1. If I don’t play well, there are a lot of really good players that are playing well right now. So, it’s going to be tough for me to keep it.”

The top three players in the world rankings are playing the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with No. 3 Jordan Spieth also in the field.

“If I keep playing like I am and how I should, then, yeah, I’ll be there at the end of the year,” Johnson said.

Article Tags: 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Official World Golf Ranking

Trending

Getty Images

Confident in coaches, Woodland eyes Ryder Cup berth

By Randall MellFebruary 6, 2018, 10:02 pm

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Gary Woodland’s Ryder Cup prospects got a big boost thanks to one of Europe’s most accomplished teachers.

Woodland said Pete Cowen’s tough-love help with his short game was a factor in his victory Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. It’s also a factor in Woodland’s growing confidence he can make the American team headed to Paris in September.

Woodland jumped from 28th to seventh in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings with Sunday’s win.

Butch Harmon, Woodland’s swing coach, steered Woodland to Cowen for short-game work.

“Pete’s hard, there’s no sugar coating, a lot like Butch,” Woodland said. “If I’m not getting it right away, Pete will definitely get into me and tell me, 'I’m not out here wasting people’s time. It’s time to work.'”

Cowen is Europe’s go-to teacher. His pupils have included Darren Clarke, Graeme McDowell, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Padraig Harrington, Ian Poulter, Danny Willett and Lee Westwood.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Articles, photos and videos

Woodland said his up-and-down to save par from a tough spot at the 17th hole in Phoenix Sunday probably “won the tournament” for him. Woodland coaxed a dicey 100-foot chip toward a pin tucked against the water, rolling the shot to within 5 feet.

“I had a lot of green to work with, a shot I would have definitely left short in the past, knowing if it was too long it was going in the water,” Woodland said. “It was the first shot Pete and I worked on this off season.”

The 33-year-old is also getting help from Brad Faxon on his putting and loves what his team is doing for him.

“I feel I’m a top player, I do,” said Woodland, looking to make his first Ryder Cup team. “I feel my game is more complete than it’s ever been.”

Woodland will work with Cowen again at the Honda Classic in two weeks.

“Butch and I have the golf swing where we want it,” Woodland said. “I’m starting to drive the ball as well as I ever have. I’m hitting more drivers. That’s a tribute to the work Butch and I have done.

“I have a lot to do, but if I do that, if I continue to improve with the short game, continue to improve with the driver, I think the Ryder Cup is a no-brainer.”

Article Tags: Gary Woodland, 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Butch Harmon, Pete Cowen, 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending

Getty Images

Spiranac posing for 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

By Grill Room TeamFebruary 6, 2018, 9:45 pm

Paige Spiranac has gone from social media star to one of the most recognizable faces in golf today, and with that meteoric rise came the news Tuesday that she would appear in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Spiranac, 24, announced the news in an emotional post on social media, where she uses her platform to battle cyber-bullying and raise awareness for body positivity.

This was such a hard secret to keep! But I’m so honored and humbled to be included in #SISwim 2018! This issue is about self-love, empowering women, body positivity, and encouraging everyone to be kind. Women face so much pressure every. single. day. to look, act, and talk a certain way, and it is so difficult trying to figure out what you “can” and “should” be. It’s taken a long time, but I’m proud of my body! I’m proud of who I am! I’m proud that I can be strong, smart, AND sexy! SI Swim embraces ALL women, no matter what, and just wants them to feel loved. You should feel loved and powerful and unapologetically YOU! And don’t let ANYONE tell you that you’re not perfect just the way you are. Thank you to @mj_day and the whole team for believing in me and letting me share my story. You’ve changed my outlook on life and let me know it’s okay to love my body #siswim

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

The former San Diego State player and Cactus Tour winner, who has more than a million followers on Instagram alone, also sat down for an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about her journey through professional golf to the Swimsuit Issue and what she hopes to accomplish going forward.

Article Tags: Paige Spiranac, Sports Illustrated, Grill Room

Trending

Getty Images

Watch: Tour rookies set new 'fastest hole in golf' record

By Jason CrookFebruary 6, 2018, 9:00 pm

The "fastest hole in golf" is a record that was made to be broken, and four PGA Tour rookies recently set the new mark ... you know, until it is inevitably broken again.

Just months after a group of European Tour golfers put up a time of 32.7 seconds, Tom Lovelady, Lanto Griffin, Andrew Yun and Stephan Jaeger combined to play a hole two seconds faster on their first attempt, and then broke that mark on their fourth attempt. The new official Guinness World Record for the Fastest Hole in Golf is 27.88 seconds.

The foursome earned their world record on the par-5 17th hole at Palm Desert Country Club in Palm Desert, Calif.

Article Tags: Grill Room, Tom Lovelady

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.