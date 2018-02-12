Getty Images

Potter's win latest stop on winding road to Augusta

By Randall MellFebruary 12, 2018, 1:38 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The fog never rolled in at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week, leaving a star-studded field to play four days under spectacular blue skies.

Ted Potter Jr. sure managed to cloud things up, though.

Sunday looked like Dustin Johnson’s for the taking, with the world No. 1 tied for the lead going into the final round, with the big-hitting star in perfect position to take the game by the throat again in a run up to the Masters.

Potter knocked him out.

He knocked out all the heavyweights.

Potter also knocked handicapping charts for the Masters into disarray.

Thirteen events into this wraparound season, six events into the new year, and the final leg of the West Coast swing arrives at Riviera with the top of the game more unsorted and unsettled thanks to Potter’s roundhouse.

“To get it done today, especially playing with the world No. 1, the win here at Pebble is just unbelievable,” said Potter, whose closing 3-under-par 69 left him three shots clear of Johnson (72), Phil Mickelson (67), Jason Day (70) and Chez Reavie (68).

Mickelson, who like Potter is left-handed, was asked what it says about the game that the 264th-ranked player in the world could march onto one of the most iconic venues in the world and beat one of the best fields of the year.

“Pebble Beach and Augusta National are left-handed golf courses,” Mickelson cracked. “I think that’s obvious.”

Yeah, it’s never too early to start thinking about the Masters and who is best positioning themselves for the year’s first major.

Johnson didn’t have his best Sunday, but he won his first PGA Tour start of the year and gave himself a chance in his second start here. He went to Riviera last year and won the first in his run of three victories in a row.

Still, Johnson has failed to win with a 54-hole lead two of the last three times he has held or shared one. He blew a six-shot cushion at the HSBC Champions last fall.

He looks a little less formidable than he did winning in an eight-shot rout at the Sentry Tournament of Champions last month.

“Just didn’t have it,” Johnson said Sunday. “It was just one of those days where nothing went my way.

“Ted played well.”

Johnson was uncharacteristically loose with his wedge play. He dumped his ball into a greenside bunker from 76 yards at the fourth, failing to take advantage of birdie position there. He similarly failed to take advantage of chances with wedges in hand at the 10th, 11th, 14th and 15th holes. He knocked an iron into a hazard off the fifth tee.

“Never really got in a rhythm out there,” Johnson said.

Mickelson is stoked about where his game is trending, with his T-2 finish following his tie for fifth last week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He looks ready to claim his 43rd PGA Tour title, his first since winning The Open almost five years ago.

“Right now, I’m hitting it as well as I have in a long time,” Mickelson said. 

Day didn’t have enough to win Sunday, but this run into contention, combined with his victory two weeks ago at the Farmers Insurance Open, has him trending nicely.

“It's good,” Day said. “I feel like there's a lot of room for improvement. My wedge play needs to improve. My iron play needs to improve. My driver's actually been pretty decent. ... If I keep doing what I'm doing, finishing first and second in the first two events, but also improve, and cut out the blemishes, then, hopefully, it will be more like 2015.”

Day’s five victories that year included a major championship and boosted him to world No. 1.

Jordan Spieth could not successfully defend his title this week, but he looks like he’s coming out of that “minor slump” with his putter, something that was an issue in his missing the cut last week in Phoenix.

Spieth needed just 25 putts in his round of 71 Sunday at Pebble Beach, which left him tied for 20th. He holed a monster 54-foot putt for birdie at the fifth.

“I came here kind of searching,” Spieth said. “I seem to have kind of found some answers to some problem areas.”

Like Johnson and Mickelson, Spieth will tee it up at the Genesis Open at Riviera.

“My putter made tremendous progress this week,” Spieth said. “I feel great about it going forward. ... The putts I missed today were the ones I misread. I don’t think I put one bad stroke on it, which is the first time I can say that in a long time.”

Rory McIlroy missed the cut here Saturday, but his second- and third-place finishes on the European Tour last month bode well if he can get his putter going better than it was on the poa annua grasses on the Monterey Peninsula. He is also headed to Riviera this week.

“I've got six weeks out of the next seven to try and play well and give myself chances to win,” McIlroy said arriving at Pebble Beach. “And I feel like where my game's at, and how I'm feeling, if I do what I know I can do, I'll have chances.”

And there should be no ruling out Potter. You don’t beat this field on this iconic course and get dismissed at Augusta National.

“Definitely a big confidence boost,” he said.

T-2 finish moves Reavie closer to Masters invite

By Randall MellFebruary 12, 2018, 3:00 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - Chez Reavie moved inside the top 50 in the world rankings, Adam Scott moved out.

Reavie’s tie for second Sunday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am jumped him to No. 43 in the Official World Golf Ranking, which moves him closer to a Masters invite.

The top 50 in the world rankings the week prior to the Masters will get invitations, if they don’t already have one.

Reavie moved up from No. 61 in the world. He has finished second in back-to-back weeks now. He lost in a playoff to Gary Woodland last week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Scott dropped outside the top 50 for the first time in 413 weeks, since April of 2010. The former world No. 1 has now slid to No. 51.

Scott, however, doesn’t have to worry about a Masters invite. He is in as the 2013 Masters champion.

Reavie charged into contention at Pebble Beach Sunday with five birdies on the front nine. He made the turn just two off the lead, but he didn’t make another birdie the rest of the way and couldn’t catch Ted Potter Jr. on the back.

“I wasn’t physically tired, just mentally I made some mistakes,” Reavie said of the challenge of being in contention in back-to-back weeks.

Reavie, 36, is looking for his second PGA Tour title, his first since winning the RBC Canadian Open in ’08. He’s looking to earn his fourth invite to the Masters.

“I’ve been hitting the ball well for a while,” Reavie said of his run of strong play. “Just haven’t been piecing it together. I think I’ve figured out a way to piece it together. The biggest thing is making less bogeys.”

For one day, Potter was better than the best

By Doug FergusonFebruary 12, 2018, 2:59 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - For one day at Pebble Beach, Ted Potter Jr. was better than the best in the world.

Look back even further, and his three-shot victory in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am is even more remarkable.

He played so many mini-tour events that he lost track of how many he won, some of them only two-day tournaments that paid enough for a week's worth of food and gas. His biggest paycheck was $33,000. More recently, Potter was out of golf for two years recovering from a broken ankle that required two surgeries - one to insert 12 screws and two plates, another to remove all that hardware. There was no guarantee he would make it back.

Potter started the final round Sunday tied with Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world for the last year. Throughout the day, Phil Mickelson and Jason Day each made a run at the 34-year-old Floridian who had 46 missed cuts and only four top 10s in his previous 83 starts on the PGA Tour.

Potter beat them all.

He was the one chatting with Clint Eastwood and posing with the crystal trophy that comes with a $1,332,000 check and a return to the Masters.

''I'm so happy right now to get it done today, especially against the world No. 1, playing with him today,'' Potter said. ''The win here at Pebble is just unbelievable.''

Just don't call it a fluke.

Potter closed with a 3-under 69 and didn't drop a shot after a three-putt bogey on the opening hole. Making it tougher was playing in a threesome behind a foursome in the pro-am format, having too much time to think about the stage, the contenders and the opportunity.

He never flinched.

The key moment came behind the green on the par-3 seventh, the most picturesque at Pebble Beach. He and Johnson were side-by-side in light rough to a firm green that ran away from them. Johnson chipped nicely to 4 feet. Potter put a little more loft on his shot and holed it for a birdie and a two-shot lead.

No one got closer the rest of the way.

He wound up winning by three shots over Johnson (72), Mickelson (67), Day (70) and Chez Reavie (68).

Potter stepped awkwardly off a curb at the Canadian Open in 2014 and broke his ankle so badly that he didn't play another tournament until Canada two years later. He wound up having to work his way back to the PGA Tour through the developmental tour last year.

The 18th hole gave him plenty of time to consider how far he had come.

Day, trying to make eagle for his only chance at winning, hooked a driver off the deck over the sea wall. He found the ball on a mixture of sand and pebbles and played it off the beach , over the sea wall, over the green and into a bunker. Troy Merritt hit his shot into a cypress tree in front of the 18th green and it stayed up there, meaning he had to go back and play another shot.

Potter waited patiently, tapped in for a par to finish at 17-under 270 and only then did he show how much it meant. His voice choked with emotion.

''It's been a struggle,'' he said. ''You break your ankle and you don't know what's going to happen with your swing, with your career. It's unbelievable right now. ... This has been a blast this week.''

It was another disappointment for Johnson going into the final round. He now won only five out of 12 times when he took at least a share of the 54-hole lead into the final round. He fell back Sunday with a tee shot so bad on the par-3 fifth that it sailed over the edge of the cliff and he did well to escape with bogey, and then a shot he misjudged in a tough wind on No. 8 that went into the back bunker for another bogey.

''A few iron shots cost me a few bogeys,'' said Johnson, who played Pebble in 70-72 on the weekend. ''Two under in 36 holes is not too good as well as I thought I was playing. I'd like to have put a little more pressure on Ted.''

Mickelson began his move late with three birdies in a four-hole stretch ended at the par-3 17th . Needing an eagle to have any chance, his approach to the 18th was a few yards short and found a bunker. He failed to get up and down.

Mickelson had his highest finish since he was runner-up to Henrik Stenson in the 2016 British Open. Coming off a tie for fifth at the Phoenix Open, this is the first time he has put together consecutive top 5s since he won back-to-back in 2013 at the Scottish Open and British Open.

Mickelson eager to test ball striking at Riviera

By Randall MellFebruary 12, 2018, 2:33 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Phil Mickelson can’t wait to get to the Genesis Open in Los Angeles next week.

With his 5-under-par 67 Sunday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he tied for second place. He can’t wait to see how his sharp ball striking will play at a ball striker’s course like Riviera.

“Riviera is a golf course I’ve played well in the past,” said Mickelson, who tied for fifth at the Waste Management Phoenix Open last week. “I like it a lot. I know a lot of the nuances in it.”

Mickelson won at Riviera in ’08 and ’09.

“It’s a perfect course for those that are striking it well,” Mickelson said. “Right now, I’m striking it as well as I’ve been striking it in a long time.”

Mickelson, 47, finished 18th in strokes gained off the tee at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, an impressive showing for a guy who doesn’t normally hit a lot of fairways. He was 21st in driving distance and  tied for 17th in driving accuracy for the week.

“When I drive it well, I’m playing to the strength of my game, which is my iron play,” Mickelson said. “But distance is also a factor. I’ve really had to increase speed to hang with a lot of the younger guys. Fortunately, I’ve been able to increase my clubhead speed about four miles an hour. I’m not going to be with the longest guys, but I’m in the top third again. I feel like I can compete from there.”

After Further Review: Old Phil looks frisky

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 11, 2018, 11:55 pm

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On a resurgent left-hander who keeps getting close ...

He may still be stuck in a winless drought, but there’s no doubt that Phil Mickelson is playing some of his best golf in recent memory.

Lefty followed a T-5 finish in Phoenix with a runner-up showing at Pebble Beach, highlighted by a final-round 67. Just like at TPC Scottsdale, Mickelson caught fire down the back nine on Sunday only to discover that the hole he had dug for himself was a little too deep to overcome for his first win since The Open in 2013.

But it’s still his best two-week stretch in nearly five years, and it made Mickelson’s year-opening missed cut in Palm Springs seem like a distant memory.

Mickelson undeniably plays some of his best golf on the West Coast, and after next week’s Genesis Open the scene will shift east. But at age 47, Mickelson is finally starting to have his game match the level of confidence he proclaims whenever a microphone is near. - Will Gray

On the distance disparity between DJ and Jr. ...

How far the modern player hits the golf ball, and the impact that has on the game, has become a hot topic that will only become more discussed over the coming weeks and months.

Distance is an issue and it seems certain to be addressed. That said, let this week’s finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am be a reason to take a breath.

Ted Potter Jr., won the event, outdueling Dustin Johnson, of all players, for a three-stroke victory. Although it’s nothing more than an anecdotal snapshot, Potter ranked 67th in the field in driving distance (271-yard average), while DJ predictably ranked third (289-yard average).

Distance will always be an advantage, but it’s important to acknowledge that it’s not everything in golf. - Rex Hoggard

On the legacy and future of the Crosby Clambake ...

The sea lions were so excited about the continuing reinvigoration of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week , they were barking show tunes as one star after another played the holes along Stillwater Cove. It will forever be the Crosby Clambake, an event Hollywood and PGA Tour stars put on the golf map.

OK, maybe those weren’t show tunes sea lions were barking, but with the top three players in the world rankings here for the first time in more than a decade - and with Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day adding to a brilliant cast - this once sagging show feels shiny and new again.

Yeah, Ted Potter Jr. isn’t the superstar expected to top the marquee at week’s end, but it’s OK. He knocked out enough golf heavyweights to make this look like a re-make of “Cinderella Man.“ - Randall Mell

