Woods offers a peek into the past

By Rex HoggardNovember 27, 2017, 9:22 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Although normally understated, add Patrick Reed to a growing list of PGA Tour types who see this most recent version of Tiger Woods in a different light. They’ve seen the 14-time major champion struggle with injury and pedestrian play. They’ve seen him look human. They’ve seen how time can rob even the most dynamic athlete of an era.

Reed got an early glimpse of what may await the world this week at the Hero World Challenge on Monday at Albany, a Tiger who is if not completely healthy, at least a full step removed from the MRI machine.

“He looked excited, excited to be playing golf. I was shocked how fluid his swing looked and how far the golf ball was going,” Reed said. “He’s always been a little longer than me, but some of those drives today he got out there.”

Length, check.

That’s been the ongoing narrative since Woods began his slow climb back to competitive relevance. First, Rickie Fowler suggested Tiger was hitting it by him during practice rounds and then accounts surfaced from Woods’ round with President Donald Trump and Dustin Johnson last Friday that he was outpacing the world No. 1 off the tee.

Reed, however, offered a slightly more nuanced, albeit golf geeky, take.

“He was hitting flight-ed, flat cuts, high cuts, low draws, high, just soft draws, moving it both ways with his driver,” Reed said. “If he starts getting command of that and feeling good, we’re going to have some fun.”

Fun can be relative, and it’s safe to say those halcyon days weren’t all that fun for anyone not named Tiger. In his prime, Woods converted 93 percent of his 54-hole leads/co-leads – by comparison Jack Nicklaus converted 60 percent of the time when leading after three rounds – and he’s spent 683 weeks as world No. 1. Everyone else has a combined 384 weeks atop the world ranking since 1997.

Hero World Challenge: Articles, photos and video

But this isn’t that guy. This guy has endured four back procedures and 41 hard years in a relentless pursuit of perfection.

Even Woods acknowledged the miles he’s compiled on his frame when asked on Sunday if he views this most recent comeback any differently than he did all of the others.

“I’m going to be 42 here soon. It’s over-use syndrome,” Woods said. “I’ve been playing tournament golf for 37 years, so I’ve hit a lot of golf balls. There are certain areas of my body that are worn out.”

Given that framework, the man Reed, et al grew up idolizing probably isn’t going to walk to the first tee on Thursday at Albany. But there is another option, as Reed sees it.

“In his prime, not only did he beat people physically with how he played, he destroyed the guys he was playing mentally,” Reed said. “Now, that has gone away. All of us, we got to know Tiger when he was going through these injuries and struggling, health-wise.”

After so many false starts in his career following injury, it’s hard to say this time will be different. From Woods’ perspective, the quality-of-life element of being pain-free is evident. The last two days he’s played relaxed and loose and, yes, even happy.

Combine that with the emerging notion that with his health has come a renewed focus and fitness, and this time legitimate hope seems to be keeping pace with the hype.

But then it was a similar story last year at the Hero World Challenge when Woods found himself poised for another comeback from injury.

Reed was paired with Woods for Round 1 in Albany last December.

“He was just demolishing me and I thought I was playing against 2000 Tiger,” Reed said. “It seemed like he had complete control and then I flipped it and beat him on the back nine and beat him overall for the day by one.”

After finishing 15th at Albany, an 18-man field, Woods would play just three more rounds, two at the Farmers Insurance Open and one at the Dubai Desert Classic, before heading back to his surgeon and the DL.

On Sunday, Woods was cautiously optimistic that this most recent return could be successful after so many failures.

“It could be the next step, I just don’t know and that’s tough to live with. It’s been a struggle for years,” Woods said. “To finally come out on the good side of it, it’s exciting. I am stiffer, I’m fused. But I don’t have the pain and if I don’t have the pain life is so much better.”

Perched behind the ninth green at Albany, Reed considered what he’d just seen following his nine-hole practice round with Woods. The man who wears red and black on Sundays to honor Tiger has always considered the timing of his career a bit unfortunate.

Like many in his generation, they just missed the best of Tiger, so any glimmer of hope – like, say, an impressive practice round on a breezy island morning – is a reason to consider what could be.

“With what I saw today, he’ll be rusty no matter who you are, he’ll figure it out at some point and when he does I’ll be waiting,” Reed smiled. “I’d love to be able to turn back time and be able to pop out in ’99 through 2001 Tiger. Growing up watching it, I’d love to be able to actually play against it and compete against it.”

Those of Woods’ generation would probably warn Reed to be careful what you wish for.

Hero World Challenge: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

By Golf Channel DigitalNovember 27, 2017, 10:45 pm

Tiger Woods makes his much-anticipated return this week at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Here's the key info for this week's event.

Golf course: The Albany Resort opened in 2010 and was designed by Ernie Els. It will play as a par 72 at 7,309 yards.

Purse: $3.5 million.

TV schedule (all times Eastern):

Thursday-Friday: Golf Channel, 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Saturday: Golf Channel, Noon-2:30 p.m.; NBC, 2:30-5 p.m.

Sunday: Golf Channel, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.; NBC, 1-4 p.m.

Live streaming:

Thursday-Friday: golfchannel.com, 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Saturday: golfchannel.com, Noon-5 p.m.

Sunday: golfchannel.com, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Field: Daniel Berger, Kevin Chappell, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Charley Hoffman, Dustin Johnson, Kevin Kisner, Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar, Hideki Matsuyama, Francesco Molinari, Alex Noren, Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

Tee times (all times Eastern):

11:10AM ET: Hideki Matsuyama, Francesco Molinari

11:21AM ET: Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappell

11:32AM ET: Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger

11:43AM ET: Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood

11:54AM ET: Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren

12:05PM ET: Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

12:16PM ET: Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka

12:27PM ET: Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler

12:38PM ET: Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth

Key stats:

• Tiger Woods is making his first official worldwide start since Dubai Desert Classic in February

• Thursday will be 301 days since last round played

• Woods is ranked 1,199 in world this week (683 career weeks as No. 1)

• Woods has had four back surgeries since March of 2014

• He finished 15th of 17 players in Hero World Challenge last year

• Eight of top nine in Official World Golf Ranking in the field this week

• World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is making his first start since losing a six-shot, 54-hole lead at WGC-HSBC Champions

• Jordan Spieth has recorded seven top-10 finishes in last nine worldwide starts

• Justin Thomas has seven PGA Tour wins in last three seasons (tied for most in that span with D. Johnson)

• Justin Rose has eight consecutive top-10 finishes worldwide entering this week

• Brooks Koepka won Dunlop Phoenix by nine strokes in previous start

• Koepka has nine top-20 finishes in last 10 worldwide starts

Stats and information provided by the Golf Channel editorial research unit

Woods-Thomas highlight notable Hero pairings

By Golf Channel DigitalNovember 27, 2017, 9:27 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods was able to pick his own playing partner as host of the Hero World Challenge, and he opted to get a front-row seat of Justin Thomas.

The two will tee off together at 12:05PM ET in Round 1 Thursday at Albany.

Woods hasn’t played a competitive round since he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic in February with back spasms. Two months after that he underwent a fourth procedure on his back, which he told Golf Channel on Sunday feels better than he ever imagined.

“I am a little surprised,” Woods said. “The fact that I don’t have any pain in my lower back compared to what I was living with for years, it’s just remarkable.”

Just two months ago at the Presidents Cup, Woods told reporters he could only hit 60-yard shots and that he didn’t know when, or if, he’d ever return to competition. On Thursday, he’ll play with the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year.

Hideki Matsuyama, the 2016 Hero champion, will hit the first tee shot of the tournament at 11:10AM ET on Thursday playing alongside Francesco Molinari. Other notable pairings include Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka (12:16PM ET), Kevin Kisner and Rickie Fowler (12:27PM ET) and Matt Kuchar and Jordan Spieth (12:38PM ET).

Bono: Golf is only thing that will get you fired from U2

By Jason CrookNovember 27, 2017, 8:10 pm

We normally advocate to play as much golf as possible around these parts, but there is one group of people who may want to stay away from the links - members of the band U2. Maybe you've heard of them?

The Irish superstar rock band's lead singer, Bono, sat down for an interview with "60 Minutes" in Australia recently, and spoke about how things have changed over the years and what hobbies he's picked up.

Spoiler alert: Golf isn't one of them.

"I asked if she wanted me to play golf," Bono said of his wife Ali, "but then we made a pact never to play golf because both of our parents played golf."​

“The only thing you can be fired for from U2 is playing golf," he added, before mouthing that the group's lead guitarist, The Edge, is a golfer, but there has "been no visual evidence because it would split up the band."

You can watch the whole interview below with the golf comments coming at the 11:40 mark.

Reed playing Hero while waiting for birth of son

By Rex HoggardNovember 27, 2017, 7:53 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Patrick Reed is the definition of a road warrior, playing his 35th event of 2017 at the Hero World Challenge.

This week, however, may be a little different.

Reed’s wife, Justine, is pregnant with the couple’s second child, a boy, and her due date is Dec. 6.

“It’s kind of a waiting game,” Reed said on Monday following a practice round at Albany. “I’m really excited, can’t wait for him to be here. It’s scary not knowing. I just hope he’s healthy.”

Hero World Challenge: Articles, photos and video

Reed, who has averaged nearly 28 starts a season since joining the Tour in 2013, took some time off after his last start three weeks ago in Mexico, and was the first to tee off on Monday, alongside Tiger Woods, but he was understandably distracted by the impending birth.

“[Justine] keeps reminding me that there’s golf to be played. As of right now she’s the same as she was nine months ago, still pregnant. She’s healthy, baby’s healthy,” he said. “Go out and play golf and if I get the phone call [that his wife has gone into labor] there will be a decision to make. Until then, she’s trying to keep my head focused here, on the golf tournament and not at home.”

