Nicklaus, son to attend Trump inauguration

Doug Ferguson
December 14, 2016, 8:20 am

Jack Nicklaus said his schedule kept him from going to two previous presidential inaugurations, but he plans to be in Washington next month when president-elect Donald Trump is sworn in.

And he won’t be alone.

“Donald called and said, ‘I want you to bring that kid that can really talk,’” Nicklaus said.

That kid is 55-year-old Jack Nicklaus II. Trump still raves about the speech Jackie Nicklaus gave when his father was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.

“Every time he talks to Barbara and me he says, ‘That is the best speech I ever heard,’” Nicklaus said. “He called personally to ask me to come.”

Nicklaus has known Trump for years and designed Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx.

