Callaway introduces Epic drivers, fairway woods

By

Al Tays
January 5, 2017, 6:48 pm

Callaway has officially announced the new Great Big Bertha Epic line of drivers and fairway woods. The GBB Epic driver, GBB Epic Sub Zero driver, GBB Epic fairway woods and GBB Epic Sub Zero fairway woods will be available at retail on Jan. 27.

Both driver options incorporate Callaway’s new Jailbreak ball speed technology, which the company says changes the fundamental way the head behaves at impact to promote more distance. Callaway describes it this way:

"The key structural components of a driver – crown, sole and face – deform at impact. Because they’re connected, they influence each other’s dynamics. Jailbreak incorporates two slender titanium bars positioned parallel to each other behind the face, connected to the crown and sole. The size, strength and position of each bar creates a new dynamic relationship between the crown, sole and face. The result is a profound change in how the head, as a whole, behaves at impact, resulting in more speed across a much larger area of the face."

Callaway says the Epic driver provides "more distance for every type of player," while the Epic Sub Zero driver provides "a combination of Tour driver performance and forgiveness." Both models have adjustable perimeter weighting.

The Epic driver will be available in 9-, 10.5- and 13.5-degree lofts. The Epic Sub Zero driver will be available in 9- and 10.5-degree lofts. Both models are priced at $499.

Epic fairway woods will be 3+, 3, 5, 7, 9 and Heavenwood. Epic Sub Zero fairway woods will come in 13.5-degree, 15-degree and 18-degree lofts. All will be priced at $279.

Equipment Insider, Callaway

Tays, assistant managing editor, has more than 40 years experience in journalism.

