Daly to play Vertical Groove Driver this season

By

Golf Channel Digital
January 13, 2017, 12:55 pm

John Daly will be using a driver with vertical grooves this year on the PGA Tour Champions.

Daly has signed a multi-year deal with Vertical Groove Driver, it was announced this week, and will serve as a Global Ambassador for the company.

The driver, as its name suggests, employs vertical grooves on the face to “reduce side spin at impact, leading to 40 percent straighter ball flight on average,” according to a news release.

“I’ve been hitting the ball further and straighter off the tee since putting the Vertical Groove Driver in my bag,” said Daly. “I’m hitting more fairways since switching to this driver and the sound of the club at impact is terrific. I’m looking forward to strong success in 2017 utilizing vertical groove technology on tour.”

The company offered these as specifics for the club:

The 450cc driver, which is available in both right and left handed models, is offered in 9.5-, 10.5- and 12-degree lofts, and features a full range of Aldila premium grade, tour proven aftermarket NV2K series shafts as standard. The available flexes include: 45 gram L (ladies), 50 gram A (senior), 55 gram R (regular), 65 gram S (stiff) and 65 gram X (extra-stiff). At a length of 45.75 inches, the Vertical Groove Driver is equipped with Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips in standard, midsize and oversize models. Alternative shaft options from Fujikura, Mitsubishi and Aldila will also be available. Suggested retail price is $399.99.

John Daly, Equipment Insider

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

