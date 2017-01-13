Daly to play Vertical Groove Driver this season

John Daly will be using a driver with vertical grooves this year on the PGA Tour Champions.

Daly has signed a multi-year deal with Vertical Groove Driver, it was announced this week, and will serve as a Global Ambassador for the company.

The driver, as its name suggests, employs vertical grooves on the face to “reduce side spin at impact, leading to 40 percent straighter ball flight on average,” according to a news release.

“I’ve been hitting the ball further and straighter off the tee since putting the Vertical Groove Driver in my bag,” said Daly. “I’m hitting more fairways since switching to this driver and the sound of the club at impact is terrific. I’m looking forward to strong success in 2017 utilizing vertical groove technology on tour.”

The company offered these as specifics for the club: