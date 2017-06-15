FootJoy debuts limited-edition red, white, blue shoe

Just in time for the U.S. Open, FootJoy is debuting a special limited-edition red, white and blue ProSL golf shoe.

Beginning Thursday (June 15), just 500 pairs will be available on FootJoy.com in medium and wide widths in sizes 7.5 to 15.

Since its introduction on the worldwide tours, ProSL has been adopted by more players inside the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking than any other shoe, FootJoy says.

FootJoy players can choose from any product in the company's shoe line. Those who have chosen ProSL include Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen, Jason Dufner, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Branden Grace, Bernd Wiesberger, Lee Westwood, Charley Hoffman, Webb Simpson and James Hahn, among others.

“ProSL provides the best traction of any golf shoe I have ever worn, cleated or spikeless,” Scott said.

In addition to the limited edition red, white and blue, several new color combinations are also available on footjoy.com and wherever FootJoy golf shoes are sold. The new colors include white/navy/orange, white/tan and white/black. Suggested retail price is $149.99.