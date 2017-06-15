Equipment Insider

FootJoy debuts limited-edition red, white, blue shoe

By

Golf Channel Digital
June 15, 2017, 1:02 pm

RSS

Just in time for the U.S. Open, FootJoy is debuting a special limited-edition red, white and blue ProSL golf shoe. 

Beginning Thursday (June 15), just 500 pairs will be available on FootJoy.com in medium and wide widths in sizes 7.5 to 15.

Since its introduction on the worldwide tours, ProSL has been adopted by more players inside the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking than any other shoe, FootJoy says. 

FootJoy players can choose from any product in the company's shoe line. Those who have chosen ProSL include Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen, Jason Dufner, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Branden Grace, Bernd Wiesberger, Lee Westwood, Charley Hoffman, Webb Simpson and James Hahn, among others.

“ProSL provides the best traction of any golf shoe I have ever worn, cleated or spikeless,” Scott said.

In addition to the limited edition red, white and blue, several new color combinations are also available on footjoy.com and wherever FootJoy golf shoes are sold. The new colors include white/navy/orange, white/tan and white/black. Suggested retail price is $149.99.

 

Article Tags: 

Equipment Insider, FootJoy, golf shoes

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Live Blog: U.S. Open, Day 1
U.S. Open
Watch: Blimp catches fire, crashes at Erin Hills
Watch: Hideki holes out for eagle at 15
He's out: Mickelson withdraws from U.S. Open

Trending

Are you kidding me? Rory not happy fescue being cut
Latest USGA quandary: Fuming over fescue
Best of: Daniel Berger and Victoria Slater
Player fires back at RTJ for 'showboater' comments
Erin Hills eve: The many complaints of the U.S. Open
DJ, Paulina welcome baby boy before U.S. Open
No walking refs, but review stations for U.S. Open rulings
117th U.S. Open at Erin Hills: Wednesday
Davis: Fescue cut had 'zero' to do with criticism
Social Snapshots: June 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.