Ping introduces Sigma G putters

By

Golf Channel Digital
January 26, 2017, 5:42 pm

Ping’s new Sigma G putter models, which the company introduced at the PGA Merchandise Show, have a face inspired by the soles of athletic shoes.

Pebax elastomer, a material commonly used in the soles of athletic shoes for its elasticity, is a lightweight, high-energy return compound that delivers a soft yet responsive feel. “The Sigma G putters represent an exciting new technology that continues our long-standing commitment to engineering putters that feel and look great but perform even better,” said John A. Solheim, Ping chairman and CEO.

The Sigma G putters are available for pre-order at authorized Ping golf shops around the world. 

A variety of blades, mid-mallets and mallets are available, as are two options of the proprietary Ping Pistol tapered grip.

Suggested retail prices are $195 for blade style, $215 for mallet style, $235 for mallet. Adjustable-length shafts are available for an upcharge of $35.

