What's in the bag: AT&T Byron Nelson winner Horschel

Billy Horschel won for the first time in nearly three years, defeating Jason Day in a playoff at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Here's what's in his bag.
Driver: PXG 0811X (9 degrees), with Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Black 6X shaft
Fairway woods: PXG 0341X 3-wood (15 degrees) and 0341 5-wood (18 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 75X shafts
Irons: PXG 0311T (3, 5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
Wedges: PXG 0311T Milled (52 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shaft; (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
Putter: PXG Bat Attack
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x