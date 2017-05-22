What's in the bag: AT&T Byron Nelson winner Horschel

Billy Horschel won for the first time in nearly three years, defeating Jason Day in a playoff at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Here's what's in his bag.

Driver: PXG 0811X (9 degrees), with Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Black 6X shaft

Fairway woods: PXG 0341X 3-wood (15 degrees) and 0341 5-wood (18 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 75X shafts

Irons: PXG 0311T (3, 5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Wedges: PXG 0311T Milled (52 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shaft; (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: PXG Bat Attack

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x