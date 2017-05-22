Equipment Insider

What's in the bag: AT&T Byron Nelson winner Horschel

By

Golf Channel Digital
May 22, 2017, 11:45 am

RSS

Billy Horschel won for the first time in nearly three years, defeating Jason Day in a playoff at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Here's what's in his bag.

Driver: PXG 0811X (9 degrees), with Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Black 6X shaft

Fairway woods: PXG 0341X 3-wood (15 degrees) and 0341 5-wood (18 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 75X shafts

Irons: PXG 0311T (3, 5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Wedges: PXG 0311T Milled (52 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shaft; (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: PXG Bat Attack

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Article Tags: 

What's in the Bag, 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson, Billy Horschel

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Division I Women's Golf Championship - Team
Division I Women's Golf Championship - Ind.
Monday Scramble: Follow the leaders
Horschel's wife opens up about alcoholism
For Thompson, inspiration, then domination

Trending

Penalty for cart ride to restroom cuts Northwestern's lead
Jang rescinds LPGA membership, returning to Korea
Horschel tops Day in deflating Nelson playoff
Conditions making Women's NCAAs a test of survival
Watch: Barnes shanks tee shot; ProTracer included
Spieth's putter switch drawing some attention
Cut Line: Court for Vijay; Rest for Rory
PXG clubs: Are they worth the high cost?
Dominating Thompson reigns at Kingsmill
Watch: Spieth hits two OB, makes 9 on par-5 16th
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.