Kevin Chappell won his first PGA Tour title Sunday at the Valero Texas Open. Take a look inside his bag:

Driver: TaylorMade M1 460, 10.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M1, 15 degrees

5-wood: TaylorMade M1, 19 degrees

Irons: Nike Vapor Pro Combo (4-6); Nike MM Prototype (7-9); Nike Engage (PW)

Wedges: PXG 0311T (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist T5 MB

Ball: Nike RZN Tour Platinum