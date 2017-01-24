Power Rankings: 2017 Farmers Insurance Open

The 2017 fantasy golf season remains in California this week, as the PGA Tour travels to San Diego for the Farmers Insurance Open. A field of 156 players will tackle the South Course at Torrey Pines in addition to the newly-renovated North Course.

Brandt Snedeker won this event last year by one shot over K.J. Choi. Here are 10 players to watch in La Jolla:

1. Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama cooled somewhat at the Sony, but his recent run of form can't be ignored. The Japanese sensation has won four of his last seven worldwide starts, and his elite ball-striking should separate him from the field on a demanding layout like the South Course at Torrey Pines.

2. Brandt Snedeker: Last year's champ tends to feast on these two courses, as he leads the Tour in birdies and scoring average at this event since 2010. Snedeker missed the cut at Waialae but thrives on poa annua greens like those offered at Torrey Pines.

3. Dustin Johnson: The globetrotting major champ comes in hot after a runner-up in Abu Dhabi, so jet lag is a bit of a concern. But Johnson's form is not, as he has gone T-3, T-6, T-2 in his last three worldwide starts. Length off the tee will be an advantage with three rounds on the South Course, a former U.S. Open venue that should favor, well, a U.S. Open champion.

4. Jason Day: The world No. 1 sparked a flurry of worldwide victories with his win at this event back in 2015, so he clearly knows his way around. But Day is still making just his second start since the Tour Championship in September and still may be shaking off some rust heading into a more robust part of his schedule.

5. Jimmy Walker: Walker hasn't made much noise since his major breakthrough at Baltusrol, but that could change this week on a course where he has some history. Walker has finished T-8 or better in four of his last five trips to San Diego, including a T-4 finish last year despite a closing 77 in blustery conditions.

6. Rickie Fowler: Fowler thrived at this event early in his career, with top-20 finishes in each of his four appearances, but he has missed the cut in two of three trips since. Like Johnson, Fowler made the trip from Abu Dhabi to San Diego, but his game should still be relatively sharp after a shorter offseason than many of his peers.

7. Charles Howell III: Few players are hotter right now than Howell, who has finished T-15 or better in each of his last five PGA Tour starts. That includes a T-8 at Sony and a T-12 in Palm Springs in each of the last two weeks, and he has four top-20 finishes at Torrey Pines since 2011.

8. Justin Rose: The gold medalist deserves a spot on this list, especially coming off a runner-up finish at Waialae, but course history is a concern. Rose has never cracked the top 20 at this event, and he has missed the cut in each of his last two appearances. Still, Rose's tee-to-green game should give him a strong chance to contend on a tough layout.

9. Shane Lowry: For the Irishman, the tougher the course, the better. Lowry earned his lone PGA Tour win at Firestone, nearly won last summer at Oakmont and has also contended at Torrey Pines, where he chased a T-7 finish in 2015 with a T-13 finish last year. Lowry hasn't played an individual event since November, but don't be surprised if he's on the leaderboard.

10. Martin Laird: Laird finished T-9 in Palm Springs and over the years he has learned how to tame Torrey Pines. The Scot has two straight top-10 finishes at this event, and he has broken par in his opening round on the South Course each of the last three years - a big key to contending over the weekend.