Power Rankings: 2017 John Deere Classic

The PGA Tour heads to the heartland this week for the John Deere Classic. A field of 156 players will tackle TPC Deere Run, where one spot into The Open remains up for grabs for the top finisher.



Ryan Moore won this event last year by two shots over Ben Martin. Here are 10 names to watch in Illinois:

1. Daniel Berger: A memorable bunker shot from Jordan Spieth was the only thing standing between Berger and back-to-back wins. After successfully defending his title at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, Berger was a hard-luck runner-up to Spieth in Connecticut in his most recent start. He'll make his Deere debut but ranks 16th on Tour in total strokes gained.

2. Brian Harman: Harman earned his first career victory at TPC Deere Run back in 2014, and he returns playing some of the best golf of his career. Harman won the Wells Fargo Championship in May, edging Dustin Johnson in dramatic fashion, and was a runner-up at the U.S. Open last month.

3. Kyle Stanley: Stanley broke a five-year victory drought with his playoff win at the Quicken Loans National, and now he returns to a course where he has three top-20 finishes including a runner-up in 2011. Stanley has three other top-10 finishes on Tour since April, including a T-4 finish at TPC Sawgrass and T-6 at the Memorial.

4. Steve Stricker: Stricker remains the last player to win the same Tour event three years in a row, having triumphed at the Deere from 2009-11. While he plays sparingly these days, he cracked the top 20 at both Colonial and Erin Hills and also notched three straight finishes of T-11 or better at TPC Deere Run from 2012-14.

5. Zach Johnson: Johnson is the only player in the field who can rival Stricker's prowess in this event, having finished third or better every year from 2011-15. Johnson is in need of a spark, given his last top-10 finish in a stroke play event came at the Sony Open in January, but woe to those who bet against the two-time major champ at one of his favorite events.

6. Charley Hoffman: Hoffman hasn't played here since 2013, but his form this year seems to be pointing to another win. Hoffman was a runner-up at Bay Hill, contended into the final round at the Masters and finished eighth at Erin Hills before a T-3 finish at the Travelers Championship in his most recent start.

7. Danny Lee: The Kiwi tied for ninth last week in defense of his Greenbrier title, his fourth top-10 finish in seven starts dating back to the AT&T Byron Nelson. Lee also tied for third in his most recent trip to TPC Deere Run in 2015 and hasn't missed a cut since the Players Championsihp.

8. Kevin Kisner: Kisner surprisingly missed the cut last week at The Greenbrier, but he remains a threat against a relatively weak field this week in Quad Cities. Kisner's record here includes a T-20 finish in 2014 and his win at Colonial, followed by a T-6 finish at the Memorial the following week, remain fresh in the memory bank.

9. Ryan Moore: The defending champ used a two-shot win here last year to spark a run that ended with him clinching the winning point in the Ryder Cup. Moore hasn't played in more than a month because of injury, but there's reason to think he'll knock the rust off quickly on a course where he also finished T-7 in 2014 and T-8 in 2012.

10. Chad Campbell: Campbell's name may not pop off the tee sheet, but he has two top-10 finishes in his last three starts (Greenbrier and Travelers) and has a remarkably solid record at TPC Deere Run. Campbell has made the cut in each of his last eight trips, with four top-15 finishes included among that stretch.