Power Rankings: 2017 Travelers Championship

The PGA Tour heads east this week for the Travelers Championship. A field of 156 players will tackle TPC River Highlands, known for its finishing stretch that is high on both risk and reward.

Russell Knox won this event last year by one shot over Jerry Kelly. Here are 10 names to watch in Wisconsin:

1. Justin Thomas: Thomas faded Sunday at Erin Hills, but don't let that detract from the stellar golf he played over the first 54 holes. Thomas also tied for fourth two weeks ago at Memorial and was T-3 at this event a year ago. Another win doesn't seem very far off.

2. Jordan Spieth: Spieth struggled on the greens for much of the week at the U.S. Open, but his ball-striking carried him and the putting surfaces should be a little bit easier to decipher this week as he makes his debut at TPC River Highlands. When it comes to Spieth, the putter only remains cold for so long.

3. Jason Day: Day ballooned in surprising fashion during the opening round last week, and his previous two showings at this event went for solid showings (T-18 and T-27). Day lost a playoff at the AT&T Byron Nelson and backdoored a T-15 finish at the Memorial prior to Erin Hills, and he's likely to get back on track this week.

4. Paul Casey: The Englishman lost a playoff to Bubba Watson here two years ago, and he returns after fading from the 36-hole co-lead into a 26th-place finish at Erin Hills. Casey still only has one PGA Tour win to his credit but he has been a perennial contender in recent years, and he hasn't been outside the top 30 since Bay Hill.

5. Marc Leishman: The Aussie earned his first career win at this event back in 2012, and he has finished T-11 or better two times since. Leishman notched another title earlier this year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and has been solid this spring, with top-35 finishes in four straight events despite fading over the weekend at Erin Hills.

6. Rory McIlroy: The Ulsterman will make his tournament debut, and while he has the firepower to take down TPC River Highlands he showed very little of it last week while lashing his way around Erin Hills. McIlroy is starting a busy stretch, but this is still only his third start since the Masters because of a nagging rib injury.

7. Brendan Steele: Steele actually led the field in birdies last week with 22, one more than winner Brooks Koepka. His T-8 finish was his third top-30 result in his last five starts and he now heads to an event where he has cracked the top 25 in five out of the last six years.

8. Brandt Snedeker: Snedeker has finished T-10 and T-11 in each of his last two trips to Cromwell, and now he enters off a ninth-place showing at the U.S. Open. Snedeker remains a notoriously streaky putter, but recently that has worked to his benefit as ranks 19th on Tour in strokes gained putting and should have plenty of looks this week.

9. Charley Hoffman: Hoffman continues to be reliable in big events, as evidenced by his strong start at the Masters and T-8 finish last week in Wisconsin. But his record in this event is also solid, highlighted by a runner-up finish in 2012 and including five finishes of T-27 or better over his last six trips.

10. Bubba Watson: No list for this event would be complete without Watson, a two-time champ who remains the tournament's all-time money winner. While he finished T-6 earlier this month at the Memorial, his recent form is otherwise largely absent. He'll hope to spark a turnaround on a course where he annually feels quite comfortable.