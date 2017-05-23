NCAA DI Women's Champ.: Scoring, TV times

The NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship is underway at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.
After three days of stroke play, eight teams advanced to the match-play portion of the championship. Quarterfinals and semifinals are being contested on Tuesday, with the finals being held on Wednesday. Golf Channel is airing the action live.
Arizona State senior Monica Vaughn won the individual title.
Scoring:
- Semifinals: Stanford vs. Arizona State
- Semifinals: Northwestern vs. USC
- Quarterfinals: Stanford def. Baylor, 3-2
- Quartefinals: Arizona State def. Florida, 5-0
- Quarterfinals: Northwestern def. Kent State, 3-2
- Quarterfinals: USC def. Ohio State, 3-2
- Team stroke play
- Individual stroke play
TV Times (all times ET):
Tuesday
11AM-1:30PM: Match-play quarterfinals
4-8PM: Match-play semifinals (Click here to watch live)
Wednesday
4-8PM: Match-play finals