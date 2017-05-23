Golf Central Blog

NCAA DI Women's Champ.: Scoring, TV times

May 23, 2017

The NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship is underway at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.

After three days of stroke play, eight teams advanced to the match-play portion of the championship. Quarterfinals and semifinals are being contested on Tuesday, with the finals being held on Wednesday. Golf Channel is airing the action live.

Arizona State senior Monica Vaughn won the individual title.

Scoring:

TV Times (all times ET):

Tuesday
11AM-1:30PM: Match-play quarterfinals 
4-8PM: Match-play semifinals (Click here to watch live)

Wednesday
4-8PM: Match-play finals

2017 NCAA Women's DI National Championship, NCAA Golf

