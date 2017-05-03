U.S. Open local qualifying results

U.S. Open local qualifying is underway, with 9,485 players attempting to qualify for the Erin Hills event this summer.
Eighteen-hole local qualifying are being held across 113 different sites through May 18, while 36-hole sectional qualifying begins May 22 with qualifiers in Japan and England.
The U.S. Open will be held June 15-18 in Erin, Wis.
(a)=amateur; Alt=alternate
May 3, 2017
Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.
Twin Warriors Golf Club
|Player
|Hometown
|Score
|Greg Condon (a)
|Monte Vista, Colo.
|70
|Tony Mike Jr.
|Kirtland, N.M.
|70
|Jeff Roth - Alt
|Farmington, N.M.
|70
|Luke Condon - Alt
|Monte Vista, Colo.
|71