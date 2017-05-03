Golf Central Blog

U.S. Open local qualifying results

Golf Channel Digital
May 3, 2017, 2:00 pm

U.S. Open local qualifying is underway, with 9,485 players attempting to qualify for the Erin Hills event this summer.

Eighteen-hole local qualifying are being held across 113 different sites through May 18, while 36-hole sectional qualifying begins May 22 with qualifiers in Japan and England.

The U.S. Open will be held June 15-18 in Erin, Wis.

(a)=amateur; Alt=alternate

May 3, 2017
Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.
Twin Warriors Golf Club
 
  Player Hometown Score
  Greg Condon (a) Monte Vista, Colo. 70  
  Tony Mike Jr. Kirtland, N.M. 70  
  Jeff Roth - Alt Farmington, N.M. 70  
  Luke Condon - Alt Monte Vista, Colo. 71

2017 U.S. Open

