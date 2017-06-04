After Further Review: Appreciating Ko's run at No. 1

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On Lydia Ko losing her No. 1 ranking ...

Ariya Jutanugarn will replace Lydia Ko as No. 1 when the newest Rolex Women’s World Rankings are posted Monday. Jutanugarn will get to enjoy seeing her caddie, Les Luark, adorned with the Rolex No. 1 caddie bib when she tees it up this week at the Manulife Classic in Canada.

With Ko and No. 3 So Yeon Ryu taking the week off, the Rolex stage will be all Jutanugarn’s to enjoy.

Still, with the rankings bunching up at the top, there will be work to do to keep the top spot from becoming a game of musical chairs in a busy summer of big events. There should also be a deep appreciation for how impressive Ko’s reign of 84 consecutive weeks was with LPGA fields becoming so much deeper. – Randall Mell

On Monday's U.S. Open qualifier ...

Call this After Further Preview? With the Memorial finally in the books after two weather delays, 120 players will be down the road in Columbus on Monday morning, playing a 36-hole sectional qualifier for a limited number of exemptions into U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

The Columbus qualifier is one of 10 that will take place around the country, when Tour pros are forced into competition with everyday (albeit exceptionally talented) amateurs for the right to play the year’s second major.

Quality storylines abound but two household names to keep an eye on are Geoff Ogilvy and Steve Stricker. Ogilvy is playing in Columbus for the right to return to the U.S. Open after his 10-year exemption for winning in 2006 expired last year. Stricker, the 50-year-old U.S. Presidents Cup captain, is trying to return to the Open for the first time since 2014 in an effort to play another major in his home state of Wisconsin. – Nick Menta

On Jason Dufner's win at the Memorial ...

Jason Dufner described himself as a fighter after blowing a five-shot lead Saturday and still winning by three strokes Sunday at the Memorial Tournament.

It's the perfect description for a player who was never blessed with power off the tee or a golden touch on the greens.

But Dufner's steely demeanor and pure ball-striking have gotten him pretty far on the PGA Tour. He recorded his fifth career title on Sunday at Jack's place to go along with a Wanamaker trophy. And he's accomplished all of this since 2012 through plenty of up-and-down years both on and off the course. – Ryan Reiterman