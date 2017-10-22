After Further Review: Can JT be stopped?

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On Justin Thomas' journey to the top:

He won the FedExCup. He was voted the PGA Tour Player of the Year by his peers and on Sunday he endured blustery conditions and the inspired play of Marc Leishman to win the inaugural CJ Cup.

It was Justin Thomas’ sixth victory in the last 12 months and a fitting bookend for a calendar that began a year ago this week with his second victory at the CIMB Classic.

During that span, Thomas shot 59 at the Sony Open and set a new record for relation to par at the U.S. Open (9-under 63). The only thing that seems to be missing is the top spot in the World Golf Ranking. He moved to third with his victory in South Korea, but at this rate it feels like a temporary stopover on his way to the top. - Rex Hoggard

On Koreans nearing a record:

Eun-Hee Ji’s runaway victory Sunday at the Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship means South Koreans have won more than half of the 29 LPGA events staged this year. It was their 15th title in 2017. The Koreans have been dominant on tour for some time, but they’re taking it to a new level this year. The 15 victories equal the most they’ve won in a single LPGA season. They have four more tournaments left this year to break that mark. - Randall Mell

On Bernhard Langer's sustained dominance:

Is there any less surprising development than Bernhard Langer winning another PGA Tour Champions event? This weekend he did it even while stuck in mediocrity, eagling the last hole to win the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first event in the PGA Tour Champions' Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. That's his sixth win this season and 35th overall as a senior.

As good as the 60-year-old German is, though, he'll never get full credit, because a segment of golf fans believes he is anchoring his broomstick putter, a charge he vehemently denies. Still, he can laugh all the way to the bank, with his four Charles Schwab Cups (and counting). - Al Tays