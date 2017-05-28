Golf Central Blog

After Further Review: Don't short-change Colonial

By

Golf Channel Digital
May 28, 2017, 9:17 pm

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On Colonial and the beauty of a short course:

In three weeks the golf world will descend on Erin Hills for the U.S. Open, a course that can be stretched to over 8,000 yards. For the modern professional game, longer has somehow been confused for better, but on Sunday storied Colonial Country Club proved that adage wrong – again.

At just over 7,200 yards, Colonial is the shining exception to the modern rule, with Kevin Kisner winning the event with a 10-under total over a leaderboard that included a bomber (Jon Rahm), a mid-length player (Jordan Spieth) and, well, Kisner. The game doesn’t need longer courses, just more layouts like Colonial. - Rex Hoggard

On the depth of LPGA field:

Ten years ago, if you asked me to circle 20 players I thought could win a PGA Tour event, I wouldn’t be certain my picks included the winner, even if Tiger Woods was playing. If you asked me to do the same in an LPGA event, I’d feel almost certain I had the winner. It’s not like that in the women’s game today. I’m less certain today that my 20 picks would include the winner. We saw the increasing depth of the LPGA again Sunday with Shanshan Feng becoming the 12th different winner in 12 LPGA events this year. It’s been 26 years since we’ve gone that long without a multiple winner from year’s start. - Randall Mell

On the exciting Jon Rahm:

So, this Jon Rahm guy is pretty good, huh? Hits it a mile, has great touch, lets his emotions show - what's not to like? Nothing against Kevin Kisner, but I'm betting plenty of people were rooting for Rahm to get into a playoff on Sunday at Colonial. Him missing the 12-foot birdie putt that might have forced extra holes was a surprise to this observer. To his credit, he owned the miss, saying he looked up and pulled the putt. No "I hit a great putt, it just didn't go in." Refreshing. - Al Taysa

