After Further Review: Marveling at Kerr's 19th win

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On Cristie Kerr's 19th LPGA win ...

When Cristie Kerr broke through to win her first LPGA title at the Longs Drugs Challenge in 2002, she beat a field that included some of the biggest names in the history of golf. Patty Sheehan, Betsy King, Liselotte Neumann and Jan Stephenson were in the field. Kerr was 24. When she won the Lotte Championship Saturday for her 19th career LPGA title, Kerr beat a field that included young stars Lydia Ko and Ariya Jutanugarn. Kerr will turn 40 in October. Between her first and 19th titles, Kerr won in the Juli Inkster, Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb, Se Ri Pak and Lorena Ochoa eras. Kerr has won at least once in 12 of the last 16 seasons. In this remarkably young era in women’s game, that’s something to marvel over. – Randall Mell

On the shorter Harbour Town Golf Links ...

The PGA Tour has become a parade of 7,500-yard monoliths and for good reason. Professional golfers have gotten bigger, stronger and, yes, longer off the tee. But it’s encouraging that there’s still a place in the golf world for a cozy ballpark like Harbour Town Golf Links.

At 7,099 yards, Harbour Town is the outlier on a Tour increasingly dominated by more and more real estate. Longer doesn’t always mean better and the RBC Heritage is the welcome exception to the rule. Wesley Bryan, the 164th-ranked player in driving distance on Tour, won on Sunday to earn his first trip to the Masters. Without Harbour Town, the Augusta, Ga., native may have never gotten that chance. - Rex Hoggard

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

