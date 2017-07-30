After Further Review: Spieth's historic 24th birthday

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On Jordan Spieth and the elite company he keeps at just 24 years old.

Rarely does a 24th birthday resonate like this one, but Jordan Spieth’s big day on Thursday was a milestone worth noticing.

Just days removed from his dramatic victory over Matt Kuchar at The Open, Spieth’s birthday was more than simply an occasion to use the claret jug as a cake holder, it was a chance to imagine just how special this season could be.

By securing the third leg of the career Grand Slam at Royal Birkdale, Spieth now can become the youngest to win all four majors at the PGA Championship in two weeks.

That’s younger than Jack Nicklaus, younger than Tiger Woods. That’s historic. - Rex Hoggard

On how refreshing it is to see the LPGA on a links golf course.

Bone-chilling wind, sideways rain that felt like it was going to peel the skin off a player’s face.

Welcome back to Scotland, LPGA pros.

The Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open should resolve to bring the LPGA a slice of links golf every year, because that ought to be a scheduling fundamental. Unfortunately, the Ricoh Women’s British Open isn’t always played on a links course. It wasn’t a year ago, when it was played at Woburn, which disappointed only in that it looked so American. The LPGA needs to return to the home of golf every year. The images of players grinding through the “mild winter” they’re having here in July felt like a birthright. – Randall Mell