Golf Central Blog

After Further Review: Spieth's historic 24th birthday

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 30, 2017, 8:15 pm

RSS

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On Jordan Spieth and the elite company he keeps at just 24 years old.

Rarely does a 24th birthday resonate like this one, but Jordan Spieth’s big day on Thursday was a milestone worth noticing.

Just days removed from his dramatic victory over Matt Kuchar at The Open, Spieth’s birthday was more than simply an occasion to use the claret jug as a cake holder, it was a chance to imagine just how special this season could be.

By securing the third leg of the career Grand Slam at Royal Birkdale, Spieth now can become the youngest to win all four majors at the PGA Championship in two weeks.

That’s younger than Jack Nicklaus, younger than Tiger Woods. That’s historic. - Rex Hoggard

On how refreshing it is to see the LPGA on a links golf course.

Bone-chilling wind, sideways rain that felt like it was going to peel the skin off a player’s face.

Welcome back to Scotland, LPGA pros.

The Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open should resolve to bring the LPGA a slice of links golf every year, because that ought to be a scheduling fundamental. Unfortunately, the Ricoh Women’s British Open isn’t always played on a links course. It wasn’t a year ago, when it was played at Woburn, which disappointed only in that it looked so American. The LPGA needs to return to the home of golf every year. The images of players grinding through the “mild winter” they’re having here in July felt like a birthright. – Randall Mell

Article Tags: 

2017 Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open, Jordan Spieth, After Further Review

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Vegas beats Hoffman in playoff to defend RBC title
Langer cruises to 10th senior major title
M.H. Lee tops Webb after wild week at Ladies Scottish
Sergio, Angela get married; Kenny G plays reception
Tiger, kids visit soccer stars Messi, Suarez

Trending

RBC Canadian Open director removed during event
Slumping Castaño hilariously begs Spieth for text
Shepherd in U.S. Jr. final after concession controversy
Tiger, kids visit soccer stars Messi, Suarez
Players shooting in the 90s at Senior Open
Kuchar battles dizziness during Canada opener
Sergio, Angela get married; Kenny G plays reception
Lauren Thompson
Cut Line: Spieth has cake and eats it, too
Langer on verge of 10th senior major
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.