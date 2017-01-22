After Further Review: Why did Woods choose Torrey?

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On Tiger's impending return at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods will play his first official PGA Tour event in almost 18 months when he tees it up this week at the Farmers Insurance Open.

And, of course, he’s diving right back into the deep end at Torrey Pines, where he’s won eight times as a pro. But the last time we saw him at the Farmers, he withdrew with a case of the yips and some deactivated glutes. That was two years ago.

Woods impressed at the Hero World Challenge in December, leading the field with 24 birdies that helped make up for his eight bogeys and six doubles. If Woods is just as scattershot at Torrey, the result won’t look so encouraging.

Rather than start out on courses that have yielded 59s in back-to-back weeks to help build some confidence – a la Phil Mickelson at the CareerBuilder – Woods is going to a U.S. Open venue that routinely eats up guys who haven’t been on the shelf for a year and a half.

Expect anything different? – Nick Menta



On the PGA Tour's latest sub-60 round

The best news for the PGA Tour is that next week’s stop, the Farmers Insurance Open, is played on a course that ranked the second toughest last year.

It’s not as though there’s anything wrong with low scoring – even record scoring like Adam Hadwin’s 59 on Saturday at the CareerBuilder Challenge, the second sub-60 round in as many weeks on Tour – but a continued assault on the record books by the best and brightest will lead to continued handwringing and a continued push to dial back the golf ball and space-aged drivers.

If you don’t like birdies, eagles and historic rounds, rest easy because Torrey Pines’ South Course awaits. - Rex Hoggard

On today's young stars battling injuries

Rory McIlroy’s withdrawal from the Abu Dhabi Championship with a stress fracture of his ribs and Jason Day’s back issues make Henrik Stenson wonder about the violent torque the younger generation creates today. It makes him wonder whether today’s youth train to go too hard at the ball and whether more injuries await as they get older.

“They really go after it, and that’s going to put a lot of pressure on knees and back and neck and so on,” Stenson said at Abu Dhabi last week. “It doesn’t show up normally when you’re 20, 25. It comes at a later stage. We’ve got more injuries now, possibly because of the way everyone tries to hit it and get distance off the tee.”

Nobody’s going to gear back in this power-obsessed generation, but Stenson’s caution raises questions about whether the sum of a rising young power player today may be greater than his parts. - Randall Mell