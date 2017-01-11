Golf Central Blog

After two early wins, Thomas eyeing new goals



Rex Hoggard
January 11, 2017, 7:56 pm

HONOLULU – Justin Thomas jokes that if anyone ever broke into his cell phone they’d know exactly what his goals are for the year.

It’s a tradition Thomas started long before he arrived on the PGA Tour where he thumbs in a list of things he hopes to accomplish. It’s a private list he doesn’t share and something he said he revisits periodically during the season.

Thomas, however, is in uncharted waters this season after winning last week’s SBS Tournament of Champions. It was his second victory of the 2016-17 season, he also won the CIMB Classic in October, and may require he crack back open those goals and reassess.

“I've never been to the point where I've achieved them so early, I shouldn't say achieved them, but achieved something so early, if that makes sense,” Thomas said. “Hopefully I'm going back to changing [the list] a little bit, because that means I'm doing some pretty good stuff and pretty amazing things.”

It’s likely Thomas listed a start on the U.S. Presidents Cup team in September and a return to the Tour Championship. He currently ranks second on both the FedEx Cup and Presidents Cup points list.

Article Tags: 

Justin Thomas, 2017 Sony Open

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

