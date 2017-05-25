Another honor for Vaughn: First-team All-America

Arizona State senior Monica Vaughn has had a week to remember. She won both the individual and team titles at the NCAA Women's DI Golf Championship. And she has also been named a first-team All-America selection by the Women's Golf Coaches Association.

Here's a look at the first-team, second-team and honorable mention selections. In addition, Stanford's Andrea Lee was named Freshman of the Year and Duke senior Leona Maguire (70.29) captured the Golfstat Cup for lowest scoring average.

WGCA First Team All-Americans

Kristen Gillman, Freshman, Alabama

August Kim, Senior, Purdue

Cheyenne Knight, Sophomore, Alabama

Jennifer Kupcho, Sophomore, Wake Forest

Andrea Lee, Freshman, Stanford

Leona Maguire, Junior, Duke

Linnea Strom, Sophomore, Arizona State

Maddie Szeryk, Junior, Texas A&M

Maria Torres, Senior, Florida

Monica Vaughn, Junior, Arizona State

Lilia Vu, Sophomore, UCLA

WGCA Second Team All-Americans

Katelyn Dambaugh, Senior, South Carolina

Casey Danielson, Senior, Stanford

Martina Edberg, Senior, California St.-Fullerton

Haylee Harford, Sophomore, Furman

Hannah Kim, Junior, Northwestern

Amy Lee, Junior, Baylor

Haley Moore, Sophomore, Arizona

Pimnipa Panthong, Freshman, Kent State

Lauren Stephenson, Sophomore, Alabama

Albane Valenzuela, Freshman, Stanford

Elodie Van Dievoet, Sophomore, Michigan

Dewi Weber, Sophomore, Miami



WGCA Honorable Mention All-Americans

Sarah Burnham, Junior, Michigan State

Matilda Castren, Senior, Florida State

Mariel Galdiano, Freshman, UCLA

Kelly Grassel, Senior, Florida

Jillian Hollis, Sophomore, Georgia

My Leander, Senior, San Jose State

Harang Lee, Senior, Georgia

Olivia Mehaffey, Freshman, Arizona State

Morgane Metraux, Junior, Florida State

Victoria Morgan, Senior, USC

Ainhoa Olarra, Junior, South Carolina

Sophia Schubert, Junior, Texas

Sierra Sims, Senior, Wake Forest

Robynn Ree, Sophomore, USC

Bailey Tardy, Sophomore, Georgia

Taylor Tomlinson, Junior, Florida

Alex White, Senior, BYU