Another honor for Vaughn: First-team All-America

Arizona State senior Monica Vaughn has had a week to remember. She won both the individual and team titles at the NCAA Women's DI Golf Championship. And she has also been named a first-team All-America selection by the Women's Golf Coaches Association.
Here's a look at the first-team, second-team and honorable mention selections. In addition, Stanford's Andrea Lee was named Freshman of the Year and Duke senior Leona Maguire (70.29) captured the Golfstat Cup for lowest scoring average.
WGCA First Team All-Americans
Kristen Gillman, Freshman, Alabama
August Kim, Senior, Purdue
Cheyenne Knight, Sophomore, Alabama
Jennifer Kupcho, Sophomore, Wake Forest
Andrea Lee, Freshman, Stanford
Leona Maguire, Junior, Duke
Linnea Strom, Sophomore, Arizona State
Maddie Szeryk, Junior, Texas A&M
Maria Torres, Senior, Florida
Monica Vaughn, Junior, Arizona State
Lilia Vu, Sophomore, UCLA
WGCA Second Team All-Americans
Katelyn Dambaugh, Senior, South Carolina
Casey Danielson, Senior, Stanford
Martina Edberg, Senior, California St.-Fullerton
Haylee Harford, Sophomore, Furman
Hannah Kim, Junior, Northwestern
Amy Lee, Junior, Baylor
Haley Moore, Sophomore, Arizona
Pimnipa Panthong, Freshman, Kent State
Lauren Stephenson, Sophomore, Alabama
Albane Valenzuela, Freshman, Stanford
Elodie Van Dievoet, Sophomore, Michigan
Dewi Weber, Sophomore, Miami
WGCA Honorable Mention All-Americans
Sarah Burnham, Junior, Michigan State
Matilda Castren, Senior, Florida State
Mariel Galdiano, Freshman, UCLA
Kelly Grassel, Senior, Florida
Jillian Hollis, Sophomore, Georgia
My Leander, Senior, San Jose State
Harang Lee, Senior, Georgia
Olivia Mehaffey, Freshman, Arizona State
Morgane Metraux, Junior, Florida State
Victoria Morgan, Senior, USC
Ainhoa Olarra, Junior, South Carolina
Sophia Schubert, Junior, Texas
Sierra Sims, Senior, Wake Forest
Robynn Ree, Sophomore, USC
Bailey Tardy, Sophomore, Georgia
Taylor Tomlinson, Junior, Florida
Alex White, Senior, BYU