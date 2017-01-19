Augusta National buys neighboring Pep Boys for $6.9M

A recent property expansion conducted by Augusta National Golf Club has taken down another neighboring business.

According to an ABC 6 report, the exclusive club recently purchased the Pep Boys auto store located on Washington Road for $6.9 million. The acquisition comes on the heels of a November purchase of Jay's Music store on Washington Road for $5.3 million, and the ABC report indicates the club also recently purchased a Jiffy Lube and a Goodyear Tire store.

The trend continues the club's apparent goal of acquiring a parcel of land between Old Berckmans Road, which borders the golf course, and new Berckmans Road one block away.

According to the report, there are three holdouts still remaining: a Walgreens, a Wendy's and an Olive Garden.