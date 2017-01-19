Golf Central Blog

Augusta National buys neighboring Pep Boys for $6.9M

By

Golf Channel Digital
January 19, 2017, 7:05 pm

RSS

A recent property expansion conducted by Augusta National Golf Club has taken down another neighboring business.

According to an ABC 6 report, the exclusive club recently purchased the Pep Boys auto store located on Washington Road for $6.9 million. The acquisition comes on the heels of a November purchase of Jay's Music store on Washington Road for $5.3 million, and the ABC report indicates the club also recently purchased a Jiffy Lube and a Goodyear Tire store.

The trend continues the club's apparent goal of acquiring a parcel of land between Old Berckmans Road, which borders the golf course, and new Berckmans Road one block away.

According to the report, there are three holdouts still remaining: a Walgreens, a Wendy's and an Olive Garden.

Article Tags: 

Masters, Augusta National Golf Club

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
CareerBuilder Challenge
Mickelson opens with 'phenomenal' 68 at CareerBuilder
Flawless Stenson takes early lead in Abu Dhabi
DJ, Fowler both slow out of gates in Abu Dhabi
Herman prepares to watch 'the boss' become POTUS

Trending

The Social: Rory goes the truth route
Fowler on injury: Players can't live 'in a bubble'
Back specialist: McIlroy's injury rare for golfers
Thomas celebrates two wins with custom Range Rover
Social Snapshots: January 2017
Stricker already getting calls from Tiger
McIlroy: 'Bitterly disappointing' to miss Abu Dhabi
Win doesn't stop JT from poking fun at Spieth's bro
Randall's Rant: Passing on Couples a loss for us all
Not everyone happy with Furyk as Ryder Cup captain
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.