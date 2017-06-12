Berger reaches OWGR career high after Memphis win

Daniel Berger reached a new career high in the Official World Golf Ranking after successfully defending his title at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Berger shot a final-round 66 to erase a three-shot deficit and become just the fourth back-to-back winner in the tournament's 60-year history. As a result, he jumped 19 spots to No. 24 in the latest rankings after beginning the year ranked 34th in the world.

Charl Schwartzel's T-2 finish in Memphis bumped him five spots to No. 16. The last time the South African was ranked any higher was August 2013, when he was 15th.

Other notable moves from last week included Meen Whee Kim, who went from No. 290 to No. 172 after his share of second place, while Rafael Cabrera Bello moved up two spots to No. 28 after a tie for fourth. Dylan Fritelli's maiden European Tour win at the Lyonness Open helped the former Texas product crack the top 100, up 28 spots to No. 76.

Many of the top players took last week off, and the only change in the top 10 came at Nos. 5 and 6 as Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson both edged past an idle Sergio Garcia. Dustin Johnson remains No. 1, followed by Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Spieth, Stenson, Garcia, Alex Noren, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm.

Out indefinitely as he recovers from lumbar fusion surgery, Tiger Woods fell another 23 spots to No. 922 in the latest rankings.