Bryan celebrates Heritage win with Taco Bell dinner

PGA Tour winners, they're just like us.

Wesley Bryan notched the biggest victory of his career at the RBC Heritage, a one-shot win over Luke Donald for his first Tour title. It brought with it a two-year exemption, a trip to next year's Masters and a winner's check worth $1.17 million.

It was a big haul for the rookie, and one that led to the first of many celebrations. While Bryan explained on a Facebook Live Q&A that he and wife Elizabeth grabbed a quick bite with friends before leaving the course, the champ had eyes on a celebratory dinner at, of all places, Taco Bell, continuing a winning tradition.

"It's going to be Taco Bell, as soon as we find one on the way home of course," Bryan said. "You best believe the celebration at Taco Bell is about to go down here shortly. Honestly, I ate half my dinner just so I could be ready for it."

True to his word, Bryan and his wife snapped a selfie Sunday night, complete with the plaid jacket he received on the 18th green, after finding a Taco Bell on the drive back to their home in Augusta, Ga.: