Bubba brushes off heckler, shoots 68 at Memorial

By

Nick Menta
June 3, 2017, 7:56 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Count Bubba Watson among the many beneficiaries of Jason Dufner’s third-round collapse at the Memorial.

Watson will tee off with Justin Thomas in the second-to-last pairing Sunday afternoon. Both players trail leader Daniel Summerhays by four, which is just fine with Watson, who started Saturday nine off the pace.

Two over on his day through nine holes and presumably out of the tournament, Watson lit up the back nine at Muirfield Village, playing a six-hole stretch in 6 under with four birdies and an eagle on Nos. 10-15.

A bogey at the par-3 16th slowed his momentum before Watson got into it with a heckler and made an 18-footer for birdie on the final green for a 4-under 68.

“Yeah, obviously, not a Bubba Watson fan,” he said. “I’m taking a guess he wasn’t drinking water all day like I was. … I don’t mind a heckler, but when kids are around and stuff, you try to be quiet about it if you’re going to use the wrong language.”

“I told [caddie Ted Scott], ‘Watch, over there. When I get over this putt he’s going to yell something.’ That was common sense. When I got over my practice strokes, he started yelling.

“I said, ‘That’s it. Teddy, will you tell me who it is and let’s get the police officer.’ Teddy got the wrong guy first, but then they pointed him out. I did sign a glove for that guy who got handcuffed first.

“No, I’m just playing with you. Nobody was handcuffed, by the way. That was a joke. Bubba said a joke again.”

Bubba Watson, 2017 Memorial Tournament

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@NickMentaGC

