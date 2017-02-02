Chamblee: Woods 'looks like an old man'

One week after missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods opened with a 5-over 77 Thursday at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. It was the 14-time major winner's worst score in a non-major outside the United States since 1996.

Speaking on Golf Central on Thursday, Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee said he hopes Woods is on the path to reviving his game, but he sees something else.

"I look at Tiger, and I can't help but think he looks like an old man," Chamblee said. "He looks like the oldest ... 41-year-old man in the history of the game. I saw him getting out of the bunker on the first hole and he was standing very stiff and upright as he was getting out of the bunker, and he looked like he was walking around protecting an issue that he wasn't speaking to. That's very much what it looked like to me.

After commenting that Woods' swing looks a lot "slower" and that it lacks "vitality," Chamblee went on to question whether such a swing really is good for Tiger's body.

"I hope he does come back. I hope he finds a way to health," Chamblee said. "But, you know, this golf swing is a remnant of the golf swing he had seven years ago; and in my opinion, what he was doing almost seven years ago causes the injuries. ... It was injurous seven years ago, and I still think it's injurous today."