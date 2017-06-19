Golf Central Blog

Course stats: Erin Hills by the numbers

June 19, 2017, 9:51 am

It was a first-time U.S. Open venue, and it produced some record-breaking scores.

Conditions weren't what the USGA had hoped for when they selected Erin Hills to host their marquee event back in 2010, but the blustery winds during the final round still caused plenty of headaches for players while identifying a worthy champion in Brooks Koepka.

Here's a look at some of the key course and player stats from the week:

Hardest holes: No. 3 (0.286 strokes over par), No. 5 (+0.251), No. 6 (+0.228)

Easiest holes: No. 18 (0.157 strokes under par), No. 2 (-0.121), No. 7 (-0.098)

Hardest fairway to hit: No. 12 (61.7 percent), No. 7 (65.1 percent), No. 4 (65.3 percent)

Easiest fairway to hit: No. 3 (88.6 percent), No. 10 (86.8 percent), No. 5 (86.6 percent)

Hardest green to hit: No. 3 (47 percent), No. 6 (48.1 percent), No. 17 (53.7 percent)

Easiest green to hit: No. 16 (83.9 percent), No. 18 (78.5 percent), No. 2 (78.1 percent)

Most birdies: Brendan Steele (22), Brooks Koepka (21), Charley Hoffman (21), Brandt Snedeker (21)

Most fairways: Chez Reavie (51 out of 56), David Lingmerth (51/56), Bernd Wiesberger (51/56), Brooks Koepka (50/56)

Most greens in regulation: Brooks Koepka (62 out or 72), Trey Mullinax (59/72), Bill Haas (58/72)

Fewest putts: Brandon Stone (26.75 per round), Hideki Matsuyama (27), Justin Thomas (27.25), Brendan Steele (27.25)

