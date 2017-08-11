Day (66) sprints down 18 to beat darkness, hugs DJ

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Jason Day has never been considered one of the game’s fastest players, but on Friday at the PGA Championship it was a sprint to the finish.

Really, the Australian sprinted up the 18th fairway to complete his second round following a lengthy weather delay.

As Day and Dustin Johnson made their way up the 17th hole in near darkness knowing that officials were going to suspend play at any moment they concocted a plan.

“We were talking if we can get a tee shot on 18, we could finish the round. And DJ is like, ‘I'll do it,’” Day said. “He hit it to 20 feet [on No. 17]. I'm like, oh, just hopefully he either holes it or hits it stone-dead, and he did.

“As soon as he teed off [on No. 18], you know, we all kind of flushed it down 18. I walked up to him and said, ‘That's the biggest, or most clutch thing I've ever seen anyone do for me,’” Day laughed.

Some would say Day’s play on Friday at Quail Hollow was equally as clutch. After telling reporters earlier in the week that he didn’t have the highest expectations, he began his run with an eagle at the seventh hole and followed that with three consecutive birdies.

After the rain delay, Day added two more birdies at Nos. 13 and 14 and played his last four holes in his race against sunset in even par for a 66 that left him alone in third place and two strokes off the lead.

“There were signs coming from Royal Birkdale; there were signs coming from last week in Akron,” he said. “Being able to piece it together is difficult, the driving and the putting has been lagging behind, but I've been working very, very, very hard. I was just waiting for it to just jump up, which it did today.”