Golf Central Blog

Day: Turnout for Woods was 'unbelievable'

By

Randall Mell
January 26, 2017, 7:48 pm

RSS

SAN DIEGO – World No. 1 Jason Day could feel an electric crackle coursing through the large gallery huddled around the first tee Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Tiger Woods’ return to the PGA Tour put a jolt into the event’s start.

Day liked it.

“It was great,” said Day, who was grouped with Woods and Dustin Johnson. “The turnout was unbelievable. It was four, five and six deep on either side. It was pretty impressive to watch.

“It was kind of old-school days for Tiger Woods, when he was dominating and at his best. To be able to see that was pretty special.”

Day was reminded how challenging a Tiger pairing can be with so much excitement, with all the noise and movement he wouldn’t normally experience on a Thursday of a regular PGA Tour event.

Farmers Insurance Open: Articles, photos and videos

“It’s interesting, to play amongst it, because you have people yelling, talking in the background,” Day said. “But it’s good things. It’s all good things. It only makes you better as a golfer.”

Woods opened with a 4-over-par 76, Day with a 73 and Johnson with a 72. Day cautioned fans and media not to make too much of the scores.

“We can’t just break down everything he did today,” Day said. “Let him go a year, let him play and go from there. It’s the same with us [Day and Johnson]. Don’t panic too much at the start of the year.

“Look at Rory [McIlroy] last year. He didn’t really do a lot until the FedEx Cup and he ended up being the FedEx Cup champion. Just be patient.”

Article Tags: 

Jason Day, Tiger Woods, 2017 Farmers Insurance Open

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Rose shoots 65, leads by 1 at Farmers
Tiger Tracker: Farmers Insurance Open
Day: Turnout for Woods was 'unbelievable'
Farmers Insurance Open
Report: Trump's voter fraud claims tied to Langer

Trending

Woods signs equipment deal with TaylorMade
Tiger Tracker: Farmers Insurance Open
Woods signs with TaylorMade for woods, irons
One of DeChambeau's side-saddle putters deemed non-conforming
Day: 'Strength of field' rule is 'quite funny'
Report: Trump's voter fraud claims tied to Langer
Tiger on out driving DJ and Day: 'Oh hell no'
Tiger ditched 3-wood he found in shed at Hero
USGA, R&A considering significant rules changes
Can Woods keep up with Day, DJ off tee? 'Hell no'
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.