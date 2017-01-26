Day: Turnout for Woods was 'unbelievable'

SAN DIEGO – World No. 1 Jason Day could feel an electric crackle coursing through the large gallery huddled around the first tee Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Tiger Woods’ return to the PGA Tour put a jolt into the event’s start.

Day liked it.

“It was great,” said Day, who was grouped with Woods and Dustin Johnson. “The turnout was unbelievable. It was four, five and six deep on either side. It was pretty impressive to watch.

“It was kind of old-school days for Tiger Woods, when he was dominating and at his best. To be able to see that was pretty special.”

Day was reminded how challenging a Tiger pairing can be with so much excitement, with all the noise and movement he wouldn’t normally experience on a Thursday of a regular PGA Tour event.

“It’s interesting, to play amongst it, because you have people yelling, talking in the background,” Day said. “But it’s good things. It’s all good things. It only makes you better as a golfer.”

Woods opened with a 4-over-par 76, Day with a 73 and Johnson with a 72. Day cautioned fans and media not to make too much of the scores.

“We can’t just break down everything he did today,” Day said. “Let him go a year, let him play and go from there. It’s the same with us [Day and Johnson]. Don’t panic too much at the start of the year.

“Look at Rory [McIlroy] last year. He didn’t really do a lot until the FedEx Cup and he ended up being the FedEx Cup champion. Just be patient.”