Golf Central Blog

DJ keeps streak alive despite 'really tough day'

By

Ryan Reiterman
May 18, 2017, 8:40 pm

RSS

IRVING, Texas – World No. 1 Dustin Johnson has opened every tournament this year with a round of par or better, and he continued that streak Thursday with a 3-under 68 at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Johnson finished three strokes behind co-leaders Ricky Barnes and James Hahn on a blustery day at TPC Four Seasons.

“Just a really tough day,” Johnson said after recording his 13th straight round of par or better in this event. “I felt like I hit a lot of good shots and ended up in really bad spots due to the wind conditions … made it tough to judge the distance, made it tough putting, made it tough all around.”

After a bogey on the par-3 2nd, Johnson rebounded with birdies on Nos. 6 and 7. He fell back to even par with a bogey on the par-4 10th, but he turned his day around with birdies at 11, 12 and 16.

AT&T Byron Nelson: Articles, photos and videos

“I got up and down from some tough spots a few times and kind of kept my round going and ended up shooting a nice score,” he said.

Johnson is coming off a T-2 at the Wells Fargo and a T-12 at The Players Championship. He won three times earlier this year before he slipped on the stairs at his rental house at the Masters and injured his back. Johnson needed a month to recover, but he said earlier this week his game is returning to form after the layoff.

Johnson is seeking his seventh win in his last 21 worldwide starts, and he hopes to have calmer conditions when he tees off Friday at 8:40 a.m. ET.

Article Tags: 

Dustin Johnson, 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson

Ryan Reiterman is an assistant managing editor who writes, edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@rreiterman

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Spieth's putter switch drawing some attention
Hahn, Barnes share Nelson lead; DJ 3 back
Ryu making her own legend
Collegian strips, dives in hazard, leads team to NCAAs
Kingsmill Championship

Trending

College golfer strips to skivvies in attempt to avoid penalty
Spieth using new putter at AT&T Byron Nelson
'Not interested' Poulter: 'I play to win, end of story'
Indignant Poulter: 'I play to win, end of story'
The Social: Playing nice after The Players
Poulter takes issue with Chamblee’s comments
Collegian strips, dives in hazard, leads team to NCAAs
Spieth wants to win the Nelson before it moves
Best of: Sergio Garcia and Angela Akins
Judge rules Singh vs. PGA Tour should go to trial
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.