DJ, Paulina welcome baby boy before U.S. Open

By

Golf Channel Digital
June 13, 2017, 2:45 pm

We knew a baby boy was on the way for Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson, and now the couple is officially proud parents of two kids.

According to ESPN senior writer Ian O'Connor, Gretzky delivered a baby boy on Monday via C-section, in time for Johnson to make it up to Erin Hills to prepare for the U.S. Open, where he is the defending champion.

O'Connor revealed this schedule of events was all part of a grand plan. Next up? Go back-to-back at the U.S. Open on Sunday.

That would be some Father's Day.

Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson, 2017 U.S. Open

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

