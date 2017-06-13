DJ, Paulina welcome baby boy before U.S. Open

We knew a baby boy was on the way for Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson, and now the couple is officially proud parents of two kids.

According to ESPN senior writer Ian O'Connor, Gretzky delivered a baby boy on Monday via C-section, in time for Johnson to make it up to Erin Hills to prepare for the U.S. Open, where he is the defending champion.

Paulina Gretzky has delivered her baby boy, per source. Now Dustin Johnson can go win the U.S. Open for him on Father's Day. — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) June 13, 2017

Meet the beautiful baby boy of Paulina Gretzky & Dustin Johnson. Name to come. pic.twitter.com/O8nnGl9TAD — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) June 13, 2017

On this hoops night, that DJ/Paulina baby photo courtesy of Art Whisnant, former Lakers draft pick & DJ grandfather — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) June 13, 2017

O'Connor revealed this schedule of events was all part of a grand plan. Next up? Go back-to-back at the U.S. Open on Sunday.

Dustin Johnson plan for now--Paulina Gretzky C-section tomorrow, fly to US Open on Tuesday, repeat as champ on Sunday. — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) June 12, 2017

That would be some Father's Day.