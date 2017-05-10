Golf Central Blog

DJ, Stenson both intend to lay up on new 12th

By

Will Gray
May 10, 2017, 3:35 pm

RSS

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The newly updated 12th hole on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass has been described as a drivable par-4 that should tempt many players in the field to take on some risk off the tee.

But don’t be surprised if world No. 1 Dustin Johnson opts for an iron.

Johnson leads the PGA Tour in driving distance this season and has three wins and a runner-up in his last four starts. While the 12th is listed at 302 yards on the scorecard, water guarding the left side of the green has Johnson planning to lay back off the tee.

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“It kind of all depends on the wind direction and how I’m feeling, but most likely I’ll just lay up and wedge it,” Johnson said Wednesday.

That sentiment was echoed by reigning Open champ Henrik Stenson, who won The Players Championship in 2009 and views the new No. 12 as a 4-iron off the tee and a sand wedge into the green.

“I’m not sure if the balance is 100 percent in terms of the risk and reward,” Stenson said. “That’s why I’m kind of holding back a little bit. I’m just going to try and find that part out, I think. It seems like you can hit a pretty good shot down the center of the fairway and it could end up in the water on the left-hand side, and if that’s the case, I’m not sure it’s worth it.”

Article Tags: 

Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson, 2017 The Players Championship

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Garcia receives hero's welcome at The Players
Watch: Fowler aces par-3 17th in practice round
Day after signing Rory, Adidas sells TaylorMade Golf
Would move back to March actually improve Players?
Social Snapshots: May 2017

Trending

Report: Murray fires caddie mid-round at Wells Fargo
U.S. Open local qualifying results
Watch: Bubba gets slimed ahead of Players
Golfers and athletes at the Kentucky Derby
Feherty's caddie once showed up with pizza on head
Daly's Champions win a victory for fans, tour
Wilcox gets DQ'd, then doesn't, still MCs
FedEx extends cup sponsorship; changes expected
Rory signs with TaylorMade, using clubs and ball
Murray details caddie split, deactivates Twitter account
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.