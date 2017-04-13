Golf Central Blog

Donald (65) contending again at RBC Heritage

By

Will Gray
April 13, 2017, 4:05 pm

RSS

Another year, another Luke Donald sighting on the leaderboard at the RBC Heritage.

Donald's name has been written in permanent marker in the standings at Harbour Town Golf Links for nearly a decade, and that trend continued Thursday when the Englishman opened with a 6-under 65. He is tied for second with Graham DeLaet, two strokes behind leader Bud Cauley.

The former world No. 1 has thrived amid the cozy confines of Harbour Town, with six finishes of T-3 or better over the last eight years - an impressive run of form that somehow has never seen him don the plaid jacket offered to the champion.

RBC Heritage: Articles, photos and videos

"Obviously I've had a lot of success here the last eight years. I've done everything but win," said Donald, who finished T-2 last year behind Branden Grace. "It would be nice to give myself another chance to finally get over that hurdle."

Donald's early success is a bit of a surprise given his recent struggles. He entered the week ranked No. 96 in the world, missed the cut last month at one of his favorite courses, Innisbrook, and finished T-69 in Houston in his most recent start.

But a return to Hilton Head Island allowed him to rekindle his form of old in the opening round, which included five birdies and an eagle on the par-5 second hole.

"This place has been kind to me. Nice to get off to a great start," he said. "It's always nice to come back to places you feel comfortable and you've had success."

Article Tags: 

Luke Donald, RBC Heritage

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
RBC Heritage
Cut Line: Follow along, if you can
Spieth teams with Palmer, strengthens Zurich field
Record-equaling round lifts Kerr into second in Lotte
#SB2K17: Spring break crew back on vacation

Trending

Looking back on 2016: Biggest moments of year
Woods officially commits to 2017 Genesis Open
The Golf Fix: Hit through, not down on the ball
Mickelson on win: 'We need to build on this'
For his sake and theirs, peers want the Tiger of old
Masters amateurs: Which players can make cut?
Spieth melts down with quadruple bogey-7 on No. 12
After record-tying start, Hadley settles for 63
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.