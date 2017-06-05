Golf Central Blog

Dufner back inside OWGR top 30 after Memorial win

By

Will Gray
June 5, 2017, 9:29 am

Jason Dufner made a big jump in the Official World Golf Ranking after his three-shot win at the Memorial Tournament.

Dufner went from No. 65 to No. 27 in the latest rankings following his first win in more than 16 months. It's the highest ranking since August 2014 for Dufner, who fell as far as No. 135 in the world at the end of 2015.

Other notable moves at Muirfield Village included Rickie Fowler, who is back inside the top 10, at No. 9, following his T-2 finish, and Kevin Kisner, who followed his Colonial win with a T-6 result and is up three spots to a career-best No. 19.

Anirban Lahiri, who tied for second with Fowler, moved up 25 spots to No. 65. But given that Lahiri is not playing this week, he'll fall short of next week's top-60 cutoff that will offer the final spots in the field for the U.S. Open.

Dustin Johnson remains world No. 1, followed by Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama. Sergio Garcia jumped two spots to No. 5 despite not playing last week, while Jordan Spieth remained No. 6 and Henrik Stenson fell two spots to No. 7 despite a T-26 finish at the Nordea Masters.

Alex Noren remains at No. 8, followed by Fowler and Jon Rahm.

Out indefinitely because of a back fusion surgery, Tiger Woods fell 23 spots to No. 899 in the world.

