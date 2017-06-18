Golf Central Blog

Erin Hills victor will be first $2M major winner

By

Will Gray
June 18, 2017, 12:34 pm

ERIN, Wis. – To the victor go the spoils.

This year’s U.S. Open purse ballooned to a record $12 million, and the winner at Erin Hills will walk away with a whopping $2.16 million, up from $1.8 million last year. It will be the first time that a player receives more than $2 million for winning a major, as Sergio Garcia got $1.98 at this year’s Masters.

Jimmy Walker’s PGA win last year earned him $1.8 million while Henrik Stenson took home just under $1.6 million for winning The Open.

This week’s runner-up, while denied the other benefits that come with winning a major, will still leave Wisconsin with just under $1.3 million – which is more than the $1.26 million Angel Cabrera received for winning at Oakmont in 2007.

Each of the 76 pros who missed the cut will still receive $10,000, while 68th place – last among those who made the cut – will make $22,729. Everyone finishing inside the top 24 will make at least $105,000.

Here’s a look at the total prize breakdown for the top 10 on the final leaderboard at Erin Hills:

Winner: $2,160,000

2nd – $1,296,000

3rd – $804,023

4th – $563,642

5th – $469,460

6th – $416,263

7th – $375,278

8th – $336,106

9th – $304,188

10th – $279,403

2017 U.S. Open, U.S. Open purse

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

@WillGrayGC

