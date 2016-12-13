Golf Central Blog

European Tour announces full 2017 schedule

By

Will Gray
December 13, 2016, 9:00 am

RSS

The European Tour released its full schedule for the 2017 season Tuesday, a roster that includes 47 tournaments and the promise of a 48th event to be announced shortly.

The circuit had previously released its schedule for the early part of the season, which actually began earlier this month and has already seen three tournaments conducted in South Africa, Australia and Hong Kong.

The first event of the new year will be the Jan. 12-15 South African Open, followed by the traditional Desert Swing through Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Dubai. This year also marks the return of events to Portugal, Italy and Spain after short hiatuses, notably the Oct. 19-22 Andalucia Valderrama Masters which will be held at the former Ryder Cup venue and hosted by Sergio Garcia.

The schedule will be anchored by the newly-announced Rolex Series, a group of seven tournaments that will replace the former Race to Dubai. Included under that umbrella are the BMW PGA Championship, Irish Open, Scottish Open, Italian Open, Turkish Open, Nedbank Golf Challenge and DP World Tour Championship.

The circuit has also reinstated its co-sanctioning of the PGA Tour's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, which it withdrew last year over scheduling issues with the Open de France.

The still-unannounced event is earmarked for May 4-7, the week before the Players Championship in the U.S. Once announced, it will push the 2017 schedule past the 2016 total of 47 events.

Tournaments held in 2016 that have been dropped for next year include the True Thailand Classic, Mauritius Open and the Open de Espana, the last of which had been included on the schedule every year since the Tour's inception in 1972.

Article Tags: 

European Tour

Gray, an associate editor, contributes to the Golf Central blog and digital video shows.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Best of 2016: Controversies
Best of 2016: Major moments
Memorable moments from the 2016 majors
Social Snapshots: December 2016
My 2016 moment: U.S. realizes Ryder Cup win

Trending

Daly says he once threw $55,000 out his car window
Video: Guy tries shot off frozen pond, falls through
Report: FBI leaked information in Mickelson probe
Reports: McIlroy, Stoll to wed in April
Social Snapshots: December 2016
DJ and Paulina's son Tatum not impressed with Santa
Ko: Leadbetter split my decision - not parents'
Muirfield members 'banned' from bench by Edinburgh women
Notes: Spieth heading to bro's college basketball game
Spieth to focus on 'scoring irons' in 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.